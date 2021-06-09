Former Kansas Jayhawks forward Silvio De Sousa places name in NCAA transfer portal

Former KU Jayhawks basketball player Silvio De Sousa rsugg@kcstar.com

Former Kansas men’s basketball forward Silvio De Sousa has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed to The Star on Tuesday in a direct message on Twitter.

De Sousa, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound, 22-year-old forward from Angola, last played college basketball at KU during the 2019-20 season. A junior at the time, he averaged 2.6 points a game on 47.1% shooting.

He did not respond Tuesday when asked via text and Twitter direct messaging if he had any schools on a list of possible transfer destinations.

De Sousa currently has a jury trial set to begin Aug. 2 in Douglas County district court. On May 4, Douglas County Judge Sally Pokorny ruled that prosecutors had enough evidence to take an aggravated battery case against De Sousa to trial. De Sousa’s attorney Hatem Chahine put in a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

The Star was informed on Tuesday that the trial remains scheduled for Aug. 2. De Sousa was originally charged with aggravated battery on Oct. 28, 2020. He and KU coach Bill Self announced on Oct. 16, 2020, that he was leaving KU’s team to focus on “matters in his personal life.”

He was not listed on the Jayhawks’ roster during the 2020-21 season or this current offseason.

In announcing his decision to leave the program back in October, De Sousa said: “I have made the difficult decision to opt out of this season to focus all of my energies on some personal issues. I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball. I do not know what my next plan will be right now, but I will decide that when the time is right.

“This was not an easy decision to leave the basketball program, but it’s the best thing for me to do right now. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates for always having my back. You will always be my brothers for life. Jayhawk nation, thank you for welcoming me and supporting me through the ups and downs. It has been very tough for me at times, but you have all meant so much to me.”

Aggravated battery is a Level 5 felony, with prosecutors charging that De Sousa “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly cause(d) great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person.”

De Sousa on May 16 took part in graduation ceremonies at KU. He posted pictures on Twitter with the message: “There’s two things they can’t take away from me this & Family, 4ever grateful KU.”