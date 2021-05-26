Incoming KU Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford has torn ankle ligaments. Here’s his status

Bobby Pettiford, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, has signed to play for Kansas. Courtesy of KU Athletics

Incoming University of Kansas point guard Bobby Pettiford has suffered a left ankle injury that will keep him from playing basketball initially when he reports to campus for the start of summer school.

“He’s in a boot,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self told The Star on Wednesday night. “Hopefully when he gets here (for summer school) he can finish rehab and get on the court in a couple weeks.”

Pettiford, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound graduate of South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, told The Star on Wednesday night he’s slated to report to school on June 6. Summer school classes begin June 8.

“I have three torn ligaments in the ankle area (with) bone bruising. Torn ligaments, no surgery (is needed). I shouldn’t be out too long. I’ll know more about recovery time when I get to KU. Some weeks before I’m 100%” Pettiford said in text and direct Twitter messages.

Earlier Wednesday, Pettiford wrote on Twitter: “Minor setback; major comeback.”

Pettiford, the No. 121-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com and No 90-rated player by ESPN.com, orally committed to play basketball at KU on March 30. He signed a financial aid agreement on April 16.

Pettiford, originally signed with Louisville, asking out of his letter-of-intent on March 20.

He chose KU over Providence, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas A&M, Hampton, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Coppin State and others. Coaches from Duke and North Carolina showed interest as well in Pettiford.

“Bobby is a combo guard who has got good size, about 6-foot-2, strong, can get it off the bounce. He’s also a good shooter off the catch. We feel like he can make an immediate impact with this year’s group,” Self said of Pettiford recently at kuathletics.com.

After Pettiford’s signing, Self said: “We were very fortunate when Bobby opened up his recruitment. He became a priority immediately. We feel Bobby has a tremendous future, great upside and will make an immediate impact for us. His work ethic and drive are something I think every program hopes every player has.”

Pettiford averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game this past season for 12-4 South Granville High School.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Pettiford earned N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state honors. He was named to the North Carolina roster for the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game.

Pettiford is South Granville’s all-time leader in scoring (1,944 points), assists (615) and steals (288). As a junior, he set the school season records in points (677), assists (230) and steals (95). While at South Granville, Pettiford was part of two conference championships, two conference tournament titles, two conference player of the year awards and a school-record 79 wins.

Sophomore-to-be Dajuan Harris is KU’s only returning point guard on the 2021-22 roster. The Jayhawks are bringing in Pettiford, plus former Drake point guard Joseph Yesufu and freshman Kyle Cuffe Jr., as well as former Arizona State standout Remy Martin. Martin has put his name in the 2021 NBA Draft pool. He has until July 7 to remove his name if he he seeks to maintain college eligibility.