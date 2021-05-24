Arkansas prep-hoops sensation Bryson Warren reports interest from Kansas (and MU, KSU)

A tweet from Arkansas high school hoops prospect Bryson Warren about KU’s interest. Bryson Warren/Twitter

Bryson Warren, a 6-foot-2 junior-to-be combo guard from Little Rock (Arkansas) Central High School, has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, he reported Sunday night on Twitter.

Warren, the No. 32-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com, in late April reported a scholarship offer from Missouri. He’s also received offers from Kansas State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Maryland, Georgetown, Auburn, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and others.

“After a great conversation with coach (Bill) Self and coach (Jeremy) Case, I am blessed and excited to receive an offer from The University of Kansas!” Warren, who plays AAU basketball for MOKAN Elite, wrote on Twitter.

Warren — he averaged 24.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game his sophomore season at (23-5) Little Rock Central — became the first sophomore in history to be named Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association boys player of the year. Arkansasonline.com reports he hit 57.5% of his two-point shots, 43.6% from three-point range and 76.6% from the free-throw line.

“For a long time I’ve been working out with older guys, pro dudes. overseas pros and Division One college players so my game has always been maturing and it just keeps maturing,” Warren told arkansasonline.com.

Jonesboro (Arkansas) coach Wes Smith had this to say about Warren to arkansasonline.com: “Just go down the line and I don’t know if he’s ever had a poor game in a so-called big game. He obviously plays older than a sophomore. His maturity on the court is really good. What I mean by that is he puts up numbers but they’re very efficient numbers. It doesn’t take him 25 shots to get 25 points. He wants the ball in his hands late. So I think he checks all of the boxes of an MVP-type player.”

Bryant (Arkansas) High coach Mike Abrahamson stated: “Great scorer, tough shot maker. Like many great scorers, he has great body control. He always seems under control and balanced.”

Griggs includes KU on list of six

Bryce Griggs, a 6-2 senior-to-be point guard from Hightower High in Houston, has narrowed his list of schools to six. They are: Kansas, Texas, Memphis, Houston, Baylor and LSU.

Griggs, rated as the No. 19-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247.com, No. 35-ranked player according to Rivals.com and 49 rated player by ESPN.com, also stated in a Twitter post that playing pro basketball in the new “Overtime Elite” League is also an option.

Griggs was asked his future plans by vype.com.

“I’m just going to do what’s best for me and the family,” Griggs said. “If it’s the G-League, going straight out of high school, go to UH, go to Texas, it’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to do what’s best for me in a pro offense with a pro coach, who has been through it.”

Here’s his profile from nbadraftroom.com: “A lead guard who plays with a lot of rhythm. Has advanced ball handling skills and keeps the defender off balance. Can blow by his man with the dribble and scores on a variety of mid range pull-ups and running layups.

”Doesn’t have the most pure outside shot and doesn’t put good spin on the ball but is young and has time to develop his shooting stroke. Has good but not ideal size and isn’t a big time above the rim athlete…yet. But he’s got a great feel for running the offense, makes difficult shots and is a tough competitor.”

Overtime Elite signs top juniors

The new Overtime Elite League on Friday signed high school juniors-to-be Matt Bewley and his brother, Ryan, to two-year contracts worth $1,000,000 apiece, according to ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

They are the first high schoolers to join the league and thus relinquish their high school and college eligibility.

Matt Bewley, a 6-8 forward from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida, is ranked No, 3 in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com. Ryan, also 6-8, is ranked No. 16 in the class by Rivals.com.

The league, according to ESPN.com, recently unveiled plans for a 100,000-square-foot arena and training facility in Atlanta. That is where up to 30 players will, according to the league Website, “continue work toward their high school degrees while playing for teams that will compete both within the league and in external competitions against international teams.”

The minimum salary for players will be $100,000 per year with bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime available.

The Florida twins are the first players to commit to Overtime Elite. The league, which is expected to battle not only college but the NBA G League for players, is designed for 16- to 18-year-olds.

The league, according to Sportico.com, has completed an $80 million funding round. Funding includes 25 active and former NBA players, as well as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Drake.

The company is now valued at over $250 million, according to The Wall Street Journal and Sportico.com.