KU Jayhawks basketball team lands Pac-12 guard. ESPN ranks him as top men’s transfer

Remy Martin, a two-time first-team all-Pac-12 men’s basketball player at Arizona State, has decided to transfer to Kansas.

Martin, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior from Chatsworth, California, who averaged 19.1 points a game the last two seasons, told Jon Rothstein of CBSsports.com and College Hoops Today he would keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft at this time, but will attend KU if he decides to play a fifth year in college.

Martin confirmed the commitment to The Star.

“The decision was easy to play for coach (Bill) Self. I’ve known him since high school,” said Martin, who chose ASU over KU and others his senior year at Sierra Canyon High in California.

“KU is a historic program. With the pieces we have, it’s an amazing deal for me.”

He averaged 3.7 assists a game last year and 4.1 his junior season at ASU. He hit 47 of 136 threes his senior year for 35%.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently ranked Martin as the top player in his offseason transfer rankings.

“Martin will likely be a preseason all-conference selection wherever he ends up,” Borzello wrote.

As a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, Martin was ranked 128th nationally in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.com. KU recruited him at that time with Kurtis Townsend the lead recruiter.

“They (KU coaches) said, ‘You are ultimately another player that wants to win as bad as we all do,’’’ Martin said. “My plan is to go out and play my game and the way I’vfe been playing and get more wins. All I want to do is win.”

Martin is 2-0 versus KU in his college career.

He hit a two-pointer to give Arizona State a 78-76 lead in an 80-76 home win over the Jayhawks on Dec. 22, 2018. The Sun Devils were ranked No. 18 at the time and KU No. 1. In that game he finished with 10 points 4-of-10 shooting with four assists. That was his sophomore year.

In his freshman year he had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the Sun Devils’ 95-85 win over KU at Allen Fieldhouse. KU was No. 2 and Arizona State No. 16 at the time.

“Ever since I played against KU as a freshman I always loved Kansas,” he said.

Martin’s 19.1 points per game last year led the Pac-12 in scoring. He had a season-best 31 points in wins over Grand Canyon and Washington.

He had a Pac-12-best 10 20-point games in 17 Pac-12 games this season.

Martin currently ranks sixth on Arizona State’s career scoring list (1,754 points) and is second in assists (466), tied for 10th in threes made (176) and eighth in steals (151).

According to azcentral.com, he was named the winner of Arizona State’s Kajikawa Male Athlete of the Year, which goes annually to the top athlete from any sport based on athletics, academics, leadership and community service.

Martin said he was unsure of when he’ll arrive on KU’s campus. He will continue to work out for NBA teams as he decides whether or not to stay in the draft.

KU, which now has no remaining scholarships available if Martin signs, has an eight-player recruiting class of 2021.

KU has signed high school point guards Bobby Pettiford and Kyle Cuffe and also has signed Drake sophomore point guard Joseph Yesufu. KU also has signed frontcourt players KJ Adams, Zach Clemence, Cam Martin and Sydney Curry.