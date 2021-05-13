Former KU guard Bryce Thompson picks Oklahoma State as transfer destination

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham dribbles past former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. AP

Former University of Kansas combo guard Bryce Thompson, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on April 13, will continue his college basketball career at Oklahoma State.

Thompson, a 6-foot-5 Tulsa, Oklahoma native, announced for OSU over Oklahoma and Tulsa on Thursday on Twitter.

The McDonald’s All-American out of Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School averaged 4.6 points (on 35.3% shooting), 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in an injury-plagued freshman season at KU.

He had a back injury and broken right index finger that both forced him to miss 10 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He started in four of the 20 games he appeared in, including the Jayhawks’ final three games of the season.

In announcing his decision to transfer, Thompson said on April 13: “While it was a difficult year for many reasons, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play at Kansas. Thanks to coach (Bill) Self and his staff, the doctors, trainers, my teammates and the fans for your support all season long.”

Coach Bill Self at the time said: “After talking to his family, Bryce let us know that he was going to enter the transfer portal. I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”

Oklahoma State returns a strong group of guards including Avery Anderson, Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker. The Cowboys have added three transfers: Thompson, plus former Syracuse forward Woody Newton and former Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith.

Other KU players to transfer since season’s end: Tristan Enaruna (Iowa State), Gethro Muscadin (New Mexico), Latrell Jossell (Stephen F. Austin) and Tyon Grant-Foster (DePaul). KU has added two players via transfer: Cam Martin of Missouri Southern State University and Joseph Yesufu of Drake. KU also has added Sydney Curry, Zach Clemence, KJ Adams, Kyle Cuffe and Bobby Pettiford in its recruiting Class of 2021. The class is currently ranked No. 6 nationally by ESPN.com and 247sports.com.

KU has one scholarship left to give in recruiting, more if Ochai Agbaji and/or Jalen Wilson keep their names in the 2021 NBA Draft pool of players.