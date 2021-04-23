Sooners sophomore De’Vion Harmon has Kansas on his list of transfer possibilities

Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against UTSA, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Kansas is one of several schools recruiting Oklahoma sophomore point guard De’Vion Harmon, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on April 15.

Harmon, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound former teammate of KU’s Jalen Wilson at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, in fact took part in a Zoom call with KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self on Thursday night.

“The Zoom call went really well,” Harmon’s dad, Deon, told The Star in a Facebook direct message on Thursday night. “We haven’t really sat down as a family to discuss the schools in detail yet. (We’re) just gathering information and establishing the relationships this week.”

Texas Tech coach Mark Adams will hold a Zoom call with Harmon on Friday, according to Stockrisers.com and Jayhawkslant.com. Zagsblog.com and Kentuckysportsradio.com report that the Harmon family has heard from coaches from KU, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, BYU, Texas Tech, Oregon and Gonzaga.

“Really it’s just keeping every single option open,” DeVion Harmon told 247sports.com. “That’s been the best thing for me, especially right now in this moment. The NBA is always the goal,” added Harmon, who has entered his name in the 2021 NBA draft pool while keeping intact the possibility of attending college another year.

“I definitely want to keep doing that, I’m still training for it (NBA Draft) but as far as the portal, it’s just going in there and still being able to talk to coach Moser (Porter, new OU coach) and his staff but also being able to talk with everybody else, every other college program that may want me to come play for them. Really it’s just keeping the options open and just going by the day.”

Harmon averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game his sophomore season at OU. He hit 47.7% of his shots including 33.0% of his threes. He made 73.2% of his free throws.

“We’re looking for an up-tempo style where the team runs quite a bit and looks to take advantage of open floor play, secondary break, then going into the offense,” Deon, told Kentuckysportsradio.com. “Missed shots ... we want him to be able to run and get up and down.

“Outside of that, a team that does more ball screens, pick and rolls, and a little less isolation. He would be a better guard and better to show his true ability if the floor is a little more opened up, showing his ability to attack the goal. The spacing will be really good so he’ll be able to make the right decisions as he’s attacking and becoming a better playmaker as opposed to being just an isolation 6-2 guard. It becomes easier because everybody just kind of stands around and he gets funneled into the big and doesn’t have an outlet to drop the ball off. We’re just looking for more motion in the offense,” Deon Harmon added.

KU pursuing TyTy Washington

KU continues to recruit TyTy Washington, a 6-4, 180-pound senior point guard from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona. Washington has a final recruiting list of Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Arizona, Oregon and LSU.

He’s ranked No. 12 nationally by ESPN.com and No. 32 by Rivals.com.

“Few players improved their stock more than guard Ty Ty Washington this season, as the four-star prospect established himself as one of the elite scorers in this class,” Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com wrote Thursday. “He originally committed to Creighton but backed off that pledge following Bluejays coach Greg McDermott’s suspension for using a racist analogy.

“When Washington announced his new top six, which was nearly void of schools he seriously considered before choosing Creighton, it felt like a total reset. Washington will now land at either Kentucky, Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, LSU or Oregon.

“Kentucky, Kansas and Arizona feel like the early front-runners here but I wouldn’t stake much of a wager to any of the three,” Cassidy added. “Washington likes the big stage, which is why it was a mild shock when he originally chose Creighton. The allure of a blueblood or something blueblood adjacent will likely be too strong to pass up when it comes to commitment No. 2.”

Washington decommitted from Creighton on March 11 after announcing for the Big East school on Nov. 15, 2020. On March 14 he indicated he’d been offered a scholarship by KU. Washington at one time also considered Illinois, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas, Pitt and others.

KU players included in ESPN final Top 100

Future Kansas men’s basketball players Zach Clemence, KJ Adams and Bobby Pettiford are included in ESPN.com’s final Top 100 rankings of high school prospects in the recruiting Class of 2021.

Clemence, a 6-foot-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, is rated No 34 by ESPN.com. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas, is rated No. 45. Pettiford, a 6-0, 170-pound senior point guard from South Granville High in Creedmoor, North Carolina, has been awarded a No. 90 ranking.

Clemence is ranked No. 35, Adams No. 73 and Pettiford No. 115 in Rivals.com’s current ratings.