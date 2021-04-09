Kansas’ Jalen Wilson declares for 2021 NBA Draft. He still could return to school

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State guard Jaden Walker, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is the second Jayhawks basketball player in as many days to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Like junior Ochai Agbaji, who placed his name in the draft pool Thursday, Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt freshman from Denton, Texas, announced for the draft Friday saying he will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process.

Players have until July 19 to decide if they want to return to school. They can hire agents and still retain eligibility as long as the agents are approved by the NCAA.

“I am grateful to say that with prayer and discussion with coach (Bill) Self and my family, I will test the NBA draft process,” Wilson said in a news release.

“I am excited for the opportunity to learn, work out, and receive valuable feedback on my game that will allow me to make a solid decision on whether to remain in the draft, or return to the University of Kansas for my sophomore year,” Wilson added. “I am ready to get to work and have put all things in God’s hands!”

Wilson averaged 12.1 points per game last season and led grabbed a team-leading 8.2 rebounds a game.

He appeared in 28 games with 26 starts and was named to the 2021 Big 12 all-newcomer and Big 12 all-freshman teams. Wilson was a unanimous choice by the conference coaches for the all-freshman team after posting eight double-doubles.

“Jalen had a terrific freshman year and played a critical role in our success,” said Self. “We knew as the season progressed there would be interest in exploring the NBA process. I fully support his decision and know that he will handle this experience properly. Like Ochai, Jalen will keep his remaining eligibility so he has the option to return based on what he learns throughout this process. This will be great for him to learn what people say about him and ways in which he can improve.”

The Jayhawks as of Friday have one scholarship to award in the recruiting Class of 2021. The Jayhawks are recruiting former Creighton forward Christian Bishop and high school senior point guard Ty Ty Washington.

Missouri Southern graduate transfer Cam Martin and Drake sophomore Joseph Yesufu have committed to KU out of the transfer portal. KU also has landed commitments from high school guard Bobby Pettiford and juco forward Sydney Curry.

KU has signed high school players Zach Clemence and KJ Adams. KU’s Tristan Enaruna, Tyon Grant-Foster, Latrell Jossell and Gethro Muscadin have entered the portal.