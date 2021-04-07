Drake sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu has KU on his list of transfer possibilities

Drake’s Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) AP

Kansas is one of nine schools recruiting former Drake point guard Joseph Yesufu, 247sports.com reported Tuesday.

Yesufu, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound sophomore from Bolingbrook, Illinois, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, has heard from coaches from KU, Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State, USC, Georgia, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Yesufu averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds a game this past season for the (26-5) Bulldogs. The Missouri Valley Conference’s sixth man of the year started seven games after lead guard Roman Penn suffered a broken foot in late February.

Yesufu averaged 23.2 points in the last nine games of the season. He hit four or more threes in five of those nine games.

For the year, Yesufu hit 44.2% of his shots. He cashed 48 of 125 threes for 38.4% and 69 of 85 free throws for 81.2%. Yesufu dished 56 assists to 37 turnovers with 33 steals.

The unranked player in the high school recruiting Class of 2019 is in the process of completing Zoom calls with various coaching staffs.

“I think I showed my heart. Being a small guard, I was counted out,” Yesufu told 247sports.com. “Schools didn’t pay attention to me (in recruiting in high school) because they were worried about that. I think I showed my height doesn’t mean anything and I can play at a high level. This has been a blessing. I feel like the sky is the limit for me. I want to showcase that on the big stage.”

Of KU, he said: “Great program, run by a great coach. They’re always going to get everybody’s best. They’re going to play the best of the best in college basketball, too. That would be a great opportunity,” he added of becoming a Jayhawk.

Yesufu scored 26 points on 8-of-22 shooting (6-of-11 from three) in Drake’s 72-56 first-round NCAA Tournament loss to USC on March 20 in Indianapolis.

He scored 21 points on 8-of-21 shooting (3 of 9 threes) in the Bulldogs’ 53-52 win over Wichita State on March 18 in the First Four.

During the regular season, he scored a career-high 36 points in a win over Evansville. He started seven contests and averaged 23.9 minutes per game.

Unranked in high school, he averaged 16.0 points a game his senior season for Bolingbrook (Illinois) High.

“I’m looking at the environment, the education (major in accounting), the entire coaching staff, the social life,” he told 247sports.com “Just whatever school gives me the opportunity to be a better player and a better person.”

Umude has KU on his list

Former University of South Dakota wing Stanley Umude, a 6-6 senior from San Antonio Texas, has KU on his list of transfer possibilities, 247sports.com reports.

Umude, who averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season, has a list of Kansas, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Oregon, Arkansas, Arizona, Clemson, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

He recently said he was going to enter his name in the 2021 NBA Draft and explore the possibility of turning pro rather than playing another season in college.

“A great relationship with the coaching staff and the ability to showcase his talents at the high major level will be prioritized when Umude makes his final decision. He mentioned he is in the final stages of his recruitment and is currently in the process of cutting his list. As of now, it looks as if Bill Self and the Jayhawks have the most momentum,” writes Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com.

A look at KU’s roster

After receiving commitments last week from Missouri Southern graduate transfer forward Cam Martin and senior point guard Bobby Pettiford of South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, KU currently has one scholarship left to award in the recruiting Class of 2021.

The Jayhawks have lost three players — Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna and Gethro Muscadin — to the transfer portal.

KU is also recruiting a senior high school point guard in TyTy Washington, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona. Washington, who withdrew his Creighton commitment March 11, reported March 14 on Twitter he’d been offered a scholarship by KU. He’s ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

KU and Missouri are two schools in the running for former Creighton forward Christian Bishop, a 6-7, 220-pound junior out of Lee’s Summit West High.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from junior college power forward Sydney Curry, who is listed at 6-8, 265 pounds out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois.

Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No. 73 nationally by Rivals.com. Pettiford is ranked No. 115 by Rivals.com.