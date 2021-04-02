KU’s Bill Self signs ‘lifetime’ contract extension while NCAA investigation continues

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self has signed a “lifetime” contract extension with KU, the school announced Friday.

The 58-year-old Self, whose current contract was set to expire after the 2021-22 season, has reached an agreement on a new five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of his career.

The new contract guarantees Self $5.41 million per year — a $225,000 base salary, a $2.75 million professional services contract and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus — a raise of about $200,000 annually.

Self’s previous contract, signed in September 2012, guaranteed him $52.2 million over 10 years. Self’s $7.2 million retention bonus that was due under the old contract will now be paid in $100,000 monthly installments over seven years.

KU’s basketball program under Self is currently in the latter stages of an NCAA investigation alleging five Level I violations.

As part of the new agreement, KU will not terminate Self for cause “due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct that occurred on or prior to” the signing of the new contract. Instead, if Self is suspended by the Big 12 and/or the NCAA, he will forfeit half his base salary and professional services payment while on suspension.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Girod, Kurt Watson, and the rest of the leadership at KU for their belief and faith in me to provide this lifetime contract,” Self said. “Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be. As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future. I would also like to express my gratitude to our alumni and donors, as well as the best fans and students in the nation, that have supported my family and me for the past 18 seasons. I’m excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future.”

Self’s new deal comes as KU is in a transition period while still in the process of hiring a new athletic director. The interim AD is Kurt Watson.

“Bill Self has meant a tremendous amount to the University of Kansas and our entire Lawrence community throughout his 18 seasons,” Watson said. He has changed the lives of so many young men that have played for him throughout his nearly 30 years as a head coach. I have known Bill for many years, but working closely with him over the past few weeks in my current role has shown me even more so on a daily basis how deeply he cares about this program. We are certainly proud that he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at KU in 1985 and that this new contract will ensure he finishes his coaching career here as well.”

In 18 seasons at KU, Self is 522-118 for an 82% win percentage. During that time, he led the Jayhawks to an NCAA-record 14 consecutive Big 12 titles, a streak that was snapped in 2019. He also has one national championship, three Final Four appearances, has been at least an NCAA 4 seed in each of his seasons and has a 277-15 record at Allen Fieldhouse.

“For almost 20 years, Coach Self has embodied the spirit and tradition of the University of Kansas, leading our men’s basketball program to a national championship, 15 Big 12 titles and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances,” KU chancellor Douglas Girod said. “We believe in Coach Self and we believe in the future of our program under his leadership, and we are thrilled that he will continue to be a Jayhawk for the rest of his coaching career.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.