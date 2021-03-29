Tyon Grant-Foster will transfer from Kansas Jayhawks, giving KU one scholarship to use

KU’s Tyon Grant-Foster drives to the basket in the Jayhawks’ 65-61 win over North Dakota State on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse (Dec. 5, 2020). rsugg@kcstar.com

Junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster will transfer from the Kansas Jayhawks after one season.

“Tyon and I visited today and he told me of his intention of putting his name in the portal,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in a statement Monday. “I support that decision. We all have enjoyed Tyon being here. He is a tremendous young man that has a great future and we all support him moving forward in his basketball career.”

Grant-Foster, who will have two years of eligibility remaining at his transfer destination, was unavailable for comment.

A 6-foot-7, 205-pound graduate of Schlagle High School and Indian Hills Community College, Grant-Foster averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds for the 21-9 Jayhawks. Grant-Foster played an average of 8.1 minutes a game in 22 games. He hit 39.1% of his shots. He was 3 of 23 from three for 13%. He made 11 of 21 free throws for 52.4%.

Grant-Foster scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds while playing nine minutes in KU’s 85-51 season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to USC. He also had eight points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes against North Dakota State on Dec. 5 as well as 13 points and seven boards in 20 minutes against Omaha on Dec. 11, both games in Allen Fieldhouse.

Grant-Foster received NJCAA All-America honorable mention in 2019-20 at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College. He led Indian Hills in scoring average at 16.5 points per game and blocked shots with 48. He grabbed 6.5 rebounds per contest for (30-3) Indian Hills. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Indian Hills as a freshman in 2018-19.

He chose KU over Kansas State, Iowa State, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, St. John’s, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others.

KU now has one scholarship to give in recruiting. The Jayhawks are pursuing several players, including high school senior point guards TyTy Washington of Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona and Bobby Pettiford of South Granville High in Creedmoor, North Carolina.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from junior college power forward Sydney Curry, 6-8, 265 pounds out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois. Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No, 73 nationally by Rivals.com.