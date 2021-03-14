Kansas Jayhawks are No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament. Here’s who’s in their bracket

KU coach Bill Self talks to his team during a timeout during the second half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Conference Tournament at the T-Mobile Center. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas’ men’s basketball team has been awarded a No. 3 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament West Regional and will meet 14th-seeded Eastern Washington in a first-round game on Saturday, it was announced Sunday on CBS.

Time and location of the game are to be announced but all this year’s tourney games will be played in Indiana.

The winner of the KU-Eastern Washington game would advance to a second-round game against either USC, Wichita State or Drake on Monday. WSU and Drake, both 11 seeds, will play in the First Four with the winner to meet No. 6 seed USC.

The No. 11-ranked Jayhawks (20-8), placed second in the Big 12 regular season and won one game at the Big 12 Tournament before withdrawing because of what KU called a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball team.

KU’s David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna were not in KC for the tournament after it was announced Tuesday they had entered into COVID-19 protocol. It was not revealed if either tested positive for COVID-19 or if the two players were in the protocol for contact tracing.

