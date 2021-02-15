Perfect 3-0 week puts Kansas Jayhawks back in AP men’s basketball Top 25 poll

The Kansas men’s basketball team returned to the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, just one week after exiting the rankings for the first time in 12 years.

The Jayhawks (15-7, 9-5 Big 12), who went 3-0 last week as an unranked team, checked in this week at No. 23.

Following a stretch in which KU lost five of seven games, the Jayhawks defeated No. 23 Oklahoma State on Monday in Lawrence, then stopped unranked Iowa State on Thursday in Lawrence and again on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Gonzaga remained No. 1 on Monday, followed by Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Houston, Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Villanova, Iowa, Texas, West Virginia, Creighton, Texas Tech, Florida State, USC, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Missouri, Wisconsin, Loyola, KU, Arkansas and San Diego State. Oklahoma State dropped out of the Top 25 and emerged as the first team in the “others receiving votes” category.

The Jayhawks left the rankings on Feb. 8 after spending an NCAA-record 231 weeks in the Top 25. Prior to last week, KU was last unranked during Week 11 of the 2008-09 season.

KU entered the poll at No. 21 on Feb. 2, 2009 and stayed there until last Monday when KU was No. 33 overall in votes received.

KU set the NCAA record for 222 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP poll on Nov. 30, being ranked No. 7 and surpassing the 221 straight weeks set by UCLA from 1966-80. Until Monday’s game against Oklahoma State, KU had played 433 consecutive games as a ranked team.