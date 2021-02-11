Here’s the KU Jayhawks football schedule. It includes two nonconference road games

The Kansas football team will open against South Dakota, then later face Duke on the nonconference slate in a 2021 schedule with an even split of home and road contests.

The Big 12 released each team’s full schedule on Thursday afternoon. KU will play at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 11 and at Duke on Sept. 25, with a home conference game against Baylor sandwiched between those two.

KU plays host to in-state rival Kansas State on Nov. 6. The Jayhawks also get home dates against Texas Tech (Oct. 16), Oklahoma (Oct. 23) and West Virginia (Nov. 27).

KU, which finished 0-9 in last year’s abbreviated season, will be entering its third year under coach Les Miles.

2021 Kansas Jayhawks football schedule

Sept. 4 — South Dakota

Sept. 11 — at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 18 — Baylor

Sept. 25 — at Duke

Oct. 2 — at Iowa State

Oct. 16 — Texas Tech

Oct. 23 — Oklahoma

Oct. 30 — at Oklahoma State

Nov. 6 — Kansas State

Nov. 13 — at Texas

Nov. 20 — at TCU

Nov. 27 — West Virginia