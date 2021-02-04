Big 12 Conference switches date of KU-Texas men’s basketball game and two others

Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team against Oklahoma State during the first half of a college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. AP

The Kansas-Texas men’s basketball game, set for Feb. 22 at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, has been switched to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the same venue, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.

In another scheduling news, the West Virginia at TCU game, will be played at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 instead of on Feb. 22. And the Texas Tech at Oklahoma State game will be played at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 instead of on Feb. 23. No reasons were provided for the changes.

Texas defeated KU, 84-59, on Jan. 2 at Allen Fieldhouse.