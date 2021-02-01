KU remains ranked in AP basketball poll despite losing four of its last five games

Kansas dropped eight spots to No. 23 in the Associated Press college men’s basketball poll on Monday following a home victory over TCU and loss at Tennessee last week.

The Jayhawks’ poll position is their worst showing since Week 11 of the 2008-09 season, when KU was unranked.

KU entered the poll at No. 21 the following week (Feb. 2, 2009) and has been ranked in the Top 20 of the Top 25 poll ever since.

Kansas has been ranked the past 231 weeks, an NCAA record. The KU-Tennessee contest marked the 419th straight game KU played as a ranked team.

KU set the NCAA record for 222 consecutive weeks ranked in the Associated Press poll on Nov. 30, being ranked No. 7. KU surpassed the 221 straight weeks set by UCLA (1966-80).

On Monday, Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the poll followed by Baylor, Villanova, Michigan, Houston, Texas, Ohio State, Iowa, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois, Texas Tech, Virginia, Creighton, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida State, UCLA, Florida, KU, Purdue and Drake.

The Jayhawks, who have lost four of their last five games, will meet Kansas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Allen Fieldhouse.