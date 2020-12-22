Former KU standout Paul Pierce becomes first-time nominee for Naismith Hall of Fame

Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce. The Associated Press

Former University of Kansas/Boston Celtics standout forward Paul Pierce is a first-time nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Hall announced Tuesday that Pierce, who retired from the NBA in 2017 after 17 seasons, was one of eight individuals to be included for the first time on the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2021.

Other first-time nominees: Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.

Finalists for the 2021 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early March. The entire Class of 2021, including those selected by direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in April..

The enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2021 is scheduled for September of 2021 at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has once again been nominated as has former KU women’s basketball coach Marian Washington and former Kansas City Kings coach Cotton Fitzsimmons. Washington is included in the women’s committee nominations category. Other repeat nominees include Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon.

The Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony, which includes Oklahoma State coaching legend Eddie Sutton, is scheduled for May 13-15, 2021 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Pierce, by the way, has been elected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in November 2021.