University of Kansas

Tipoff times have been added to KU basketball schedule. Here’s the updated slate

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot elevates defensively during KU’s 95-50 victory over Omaha on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot elevates defensively during KU’s 95-50 victory over Omaha on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports
Lawrence

Tipoff times have been added to several games on KU’s 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule. Here’s an updated schedule of remaining games with tip times, TV listings and streaming opportunities where available. There are some game times still missing.

The schools hosting games that will be streamed on ESPN+ are expected to set game times for those contests in the near future.

DECEMBER

17-at Texas Tech, 6 p.m (ESPN)

22-West Virginia, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

JANUARY

2-Texas, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

5-at TCU, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

9-Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

12-at Oklahoma State, TBA (ESPN+)

16-Iowa State, TBA (ESPN+)

18-at Baylor, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

23-at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

26-TCU, TBA (ESPN+)

30-at Tennessee, TBA (network TBA)

FEBRUARY

2-Kansas State, TBA, (ESPN+)

6-at West Virginia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

8-Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

13-at Iowa State, 2 p.m. (ABC)

16-at Kansas State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

20-Texas Tech, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

22-at Texas, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

27-Baylor, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Profile Image of Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.
