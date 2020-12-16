KU’s Bill Self likes five-guard lineup, but concedes ‘we need an inside presence’

Kansas’ five-guard lineup has been quite productive during the first seven games of the 2020-21 college basketball season.

“It’s kind of bailed us out even though we don’t know what we’re doing yet,” KU coach Bill Self said. His No. 5-ranked Jayhawks (6-1) have started power forward David McCormack next to four perimeter players in all seven games, only to switch to a five-guard look at various junctures during each of the contests.

Expect more of the same during Thursday’s Big 12 opener against No. 14-rated Texas Tech (6-1). Tipoff is 6 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, with a live broadcast on ESPN.

“It’s a way we’ve not practiced much. We have more in the last couple weeks. I think it’s going to start looking better,” Self added of five-guard sets.

Self, KU’s 18th-year coach, acknowledges that, “it’s nice to be able to switch it up and play Jalen (Wilson, 6-8 freshman wing) at the so-called 5 because he can really drive the ball and shoot it well enough. It kind of puts their 5-man in peril a little bit if he has to pressure out on the perimeter. I love the way he’s playing,” Self added of Wilson.

The Denton, Texas native leads KU in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.7).

“He’s playing with the aggressiveness I’d like to see two or three others play with,” Self said.

Five-man McCormack, a 6-10, 250-pound junior from Norfolk, Virginia, and his backup, 6-8, 225-pound senior forward Mitch Lightfoot, were effective in Friday’s 95-50 victory over Omaha at Allen Fieldhouse.

McCormack scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 15 minutes. Lightfoot had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 14 minutes.

“I don’t think we can have a solid dose of playing that small. We need an inside presence to deter people from attacking the paint. That’s an area of concern,” Self said. “Hopefully Mitch will be a shot blocker, rebounder and hopefully David continues to improve, which he has. We just need a little more consistent play in there.

“I still think you limit yourself as far as effectiveness if you don’t throw it to the post and have him (5-man) deliver. I still think we need to play inside out,” Self added.

The Jayhawks may definitely keep opponents guessing, playing four guards around one big at times and using five guards other times.

“To say we’ll play five guards because we look to be able to do some things … that’s fine in spurts,” Self said. “I’m not sure that’s your go-to over time. Our perimeter players will need some help in getting some looks.”

Lightfoot’s backup 5-man role could change game to game.

“Whatever we need him to do he does,” Self said of Lightfoot, a Gilbert, Arizona native who averages 4.1 points and 3.1 boards in 7.3 minutes a game. He has seven blocked shots which ties for the team lead with Tyon Grant-Foster. McCormack averages 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game with three blocks total.

“I expect Mitch to be on call. Whatever we need he has to get done. Some days I do think it could be 15, 20, 25 minutes, some games it could be far less just depending on the other team’s personnel and on what we think we need,” Self said. “We don’t always make the best choices on what we think we need,” Self conceded, adding, “Mitch is a stud. His attitude is a 10. He’s going to be ready whenever he’s called.”

Lightfoot understands his playing time is uncertain.

“Roll with the punches, it’s just how it goes.. Some games you are going to play more than others,” Lightfoot said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win is what I’m always going to do. I think it’s a good mindset to have.”

KU junior wing Ochai Agbaji — he bounced back from a zero-point outing against Creighton to 18 points versus Omaha — said he enjoys playing next to McCormack or Lightfoot.

“We trust them,” Agbaji said of the two veteran bigs. “Playing 4 around 1, that’s where our offense is at, what we pride ourselves on. Having an inside presence going into conference is something we are going to need.”

KU also will need solid point guard play. Senior Marcus Garrett has 27 assists to nine turnovers through seven games.

“Just being a true point guard, finding others,” Agbaji said of Garrett’s contributions. Garrett, a 6-5 senior from Dallas, has averaged 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. “He finds us in the right spots. He plays for all of us when he’s out there,” Agbaji added.

The Red Raiders are led in scoring by 6-2 junior guard Mac McClung, a transfer from Georgetown who averages 14.1 points per game. Tech has won four in a row since a 64-53 loss to No. 6 Houston on Nov. 29 in Fort Worth, Texas. That’s Tech’s only game against a ranked team.

“Houston was fabulous,” Self said. “Texas Tech is much improved since then. It’s a typical Tech team that we’ve seen the last few years. They really defend. They run good motion. Everybody can pass, shoot, move without the ball and their pieces are interchangeable, kind of like us with our starters. Chris (Beard, Tech coach) always comes up with something unique that will give you something to look at or try to surprise you when you play. They are one of the teams out there — one of four or five in our league — that can beat anybody in the country,” Self added.

Tech is allowing approximately 3,500 fans to attend home games during the pandemic.

“It’s obviously a never-been-done before kind of year in college basketball, a unique season. One of the many things that’s different is starting Big 12 Conference play first semester, pre-Christmas,” Beard said Tuesday. The conference schedule normally begins in early January.

“We are excited about this challenge. I don’t know if we’re excited about maybe the best team in college basketball coming in here Thursday, but we are excited about the opportunity to compete. We encourage fans to use their tickets, fill the (available) seats,” Beard added.

KU will travel to Lubbock via charter flight on Wednesday afternoon and return to Lawrence after Thursday night’s game. The Jayhawks will meet West Virginia at 8 p.m. Dec. 22, at Allen Fieldhouse, then break for Christmas.