Braun’s career game fuels Kansas to bounce-back victory over Saint Joseph’s 

Kansas guard Christian Braun goes up for a shot in the Jayhawks’ 94-72 victory Friday over the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in the Fort Myers Tip-Off at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. Chris Tilley /Courtesy photo

It wasn’t easy, but thanks in large part to sophomore Christian Braun, Kansas’ No. 6-ranked basketball team managed one victory in two tries at the season-opening Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida.

KU, which lost to No. 1-ranked Gonzaga, 102-90, on Thursday, bounced back to edge unranked, unheralded Saint Joseph’s of the Atlantic 10 Conference, 94-72, Friday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Braun, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Blue Valley Northwest, erupted for a career-high 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting as KU, which trailed by as many as seven points in the first half and two in the final half following a half-opening 10-0 run by Saint Joe’s, avoided its first 0-2 start to a season since 1972-73. Braun hit five threes in eight tries.

KU power forward David McCormack, who had six points in a 19-3 first-half run that turned a seven-point deficit into a nine-point lead, played just 11 minutes. He appeared to hurt his right knee after getting fouled in the first half and started the second half wearing a brace on the knee. He left just two minutes into the final half.

Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and four boards for KU. Freshman Dajuan Harris was a second-half bright spot, finishing with three points and five assists.

KU survived a three-point barrage by the Hawks. Saint Joe’s, which was led by the 18 point outing of Jack Forrest, hit 13 of 37 hrees to KU’s 9 of 20. Saint Joe’s went 6-26 a year ago.

KU improved to 97-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era.

The Jayhawks, who had 23 rebounds total vs. Gonzaga, grabbed 51 caroms to the Hawks’ 33

Agbaji scored 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Braun had 13 in 5-of-6 shooting, while McCormack contributed eight points the first half as KU led, 44-36, at halftime.

Braun and McCormack had six points and Agbaji five in a 19-3 run that turned a 27-20 deficit into a 39-30 lead. That was KU’s biggest lead of the half.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

However, Saint Joe’s scored the first 10 points of the second half to regain the lead, before KU, led by the steady scoring of Braun and Agbaji, opened it up.

Newcomer Dajuan Harris picked up two charges on defense in the second half.

KU will next meet Kentucky at 8:30 p.m. Central time Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Jayhawks will play their home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against Washburn. No fans will be admitted to Allen Fieldhouse for that game because of COVID-19.