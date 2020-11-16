Bill Self on NCAA moving March Madness to one spot: ‘I think we’ll have a tournament’

Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on as Kansas plays TCU during a game earlier this year in Fort Worth. The Associated Press

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he’s optimistic there will be a 2021 NCAA Tournament next spring.

“I think they are excellent,” Self, KU’s 18-year coach, said Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse, referring to chances of 68 teams being permitted to vie for a national title amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was responding to a question from a fan during an 11th-annual “Ladies Night Out” Q&A session, which this year was held for the first time via Zoom.

“I think we think we are going to miss games this year. We are scheduled to play 27 (games). We may play 24, 22, who knows, but I think we’ll have a tournament,” Self said.

He heard encouraging words Monday morning when the NCAA announced that the 2021 tournament would be moved entirely to one location, likely Indianapolis, in order to lessen the risks associated with the COVID-19 virus.

“To create as much of a bubble as you can (with) no fans,” Self said, explaining the reason for playing in one location. “Even though that would stink not having fans, just looking back at last year, we thought (last March), ‘If we don’t have fans in the NCAA Tournament that would be awful.’ (In retrospect) we’d give anything if we could have played those games last year.”

The 2020 NCAA Tourney — one in which KU would have been the overall No. 1 seed — was called off.

“Getting the games in is obviously the most important thing,” Self said of the 2020-21 postseason.

No official word was announced regarding fans in Indy. No dates for the tourney were announced by the NCAA Monday.

Self lauds Garrett, McCormack

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Self on Monday night saved his highest praise for a pair of veterans, Marcus Garrett and David McCormack, during player introductions at the 11th annual Ladies Night Out cancer benefit.

“Here’s the guy that has to anchor it for us,” Self said of senior guard Garrett, in speaking to the virtual audience of female fans. The Jayhawk players, coaches and staff members were the only individuals on James Naismith Court for the two-hour program sponsored by LMH Health.

“Last year we had ‘Dot’ and ‘Doke.’ They were both All-Americans as you know,” Self stated of Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, who, according to some mock drafts, will be selected in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

“We definitely have a couple guys who can play to that level this year. He (Garrett) is the best defensive player in the country and will be our point guard,” Self said.

Of junior forward McCormack, Self said: “He is maybe our most improved player. He’s really scoring the ball. He’s having great preseason workouts and has been a great leader for us.”

Mitch Lightfoot an elder statesman

Self cracked a joke in introducing senior forward Mitch Lightfoot to the virtual audience.

“Next to Brady Morningstar, he is the oldest player I think who has ever participated at the University of Kansas and he gets to come back next year,” Self said of the 23-year-old Lightfoot.

The NCAA will allow all players on college rosters this season to have an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Lightfoot, in a players Q&A portion of the show, was asked which Jayhawks would provide leadership during the 2020-21 season, which starts with a game against Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m. Central time on Thanksgiving Day in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I think there are several different people that can be emotional leaders and help us grow as a team. I think Ochai (Agbaji), Dave, Marcus … you’ve got a group of younger guys mature beyond their years and I think will help us a lot,” Lightfoot said.

Self noted that, “we have a better chance to have more leadership this year. Last season Isaiah (Moss) was quiet. ‘Dot’ didn’t talk a lot but was really fast. ‘Doke’ didn’t speak a lot but was really big. They led us through their physical abilities. I think we’ve got better talkers this year. I look forward to those guys having a bigger role verbally and on the court.”

Self told the virtual audience he’s “really excited about our season. I love our team, love our guys. Their attitudes have been 10s. They try pretty hard. For the most part they have been pretty competitive. They seem to be picking up stuff.

“We are actually getting to the point we can start becoming a team. I don’t know if these guys truly understand you never become a team until something happens in a season to make you that. To think last year we became a team really out in Maui (in winning Maui Invitational). This year who knows when this will actually occur but I know it will occur. When it does we are going to be pretty effective and pretty good,” Self added.

Jankovich to have redshirt year

KU sophomore walk-on guard Michael Jankovich recently had surgery on his right ankle and will redshirt the season, Self said.

Jankovich, a 6-5 sophomore from Dallas and the son of former KU assistant Tim Jankovich, took part in Ladies Night wearing a boot on his lower leg.

“I think after being here last year I have some experience. I can help the new guys get in the flow of things and help them get where they need to be to be successful,” Jankovich said, when asked how he can help the team despite not being able to practice.

Also wearing a boot was KU director of basketball operations Fred Quartlebaum, who tore his right Achilles at practice several weeks ago.

“He tore his Achilles making a jet-quick move in practice one day,” Self said with a smile.

Suns’ Oubre dealt to OKC

Former KU wing Kelly Oubre of the Phoenix Suns has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday.

The Suns receive Chris Paul in return for Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a future first-round pick, Charania reported.