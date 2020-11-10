Here’s how Bill Self and his KU hoops assistants have recruited virtually since spring

A frequent flier during his first 17 seasons at the University of Kansas, Bill Self has been grounded the last nine months.

“I don’t miss recruiting at all,” Self, KU’s 18th-year men’s basketball coach, said of being held captive on campus since mid-March because of NCAA recruiting restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But I miss the opportunity for kids and their families to come see our campus. As far as going out, I don’t miss that at all. I miss evaluating in certain situations that we aren’t allowed to now, but there is tape available you can use to evaluate.”

Self and KU assistant coaches Norm Roberts, Kurtis Townsend and Jerrance Howard have been prohibited since last spring from hitting the road to evaluate high school and junior college players and/or make in-home visits with prospects and their parents.

They’ve also been unable to play tour guide for prospects who have been restricted from making official campus visits because of dangers associated with the pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s been bad,” Self said of recruiting under rules that are in place until Jan. 1, when they will be re-evaluated by the NCAA.

“Evaluating has been harder because a lot of times you’ll use April and the summer to do the majority of evaluating who you think is good and who can help your program. But really, most of the kids that we would be offering scholarships to — and trying to land here — we’ve watched enough of them on tape to see them and know how we think they would fit with us.

“I still think we’ll get the same kids we would’ve gotten if we could be out on the road, and I think the majority of the other college coaches would probably feel the same way.”

Self and his staff members, who have been forced to recruit exclusively via phone calls, texts and video conference sessions, will in coming days, barring any surprises, receive signed letters-of-intent from highly regarded high school senior power forwards Zach Clemence and K.J. Adams.

Wednesday is the first day of the week-long early signing period.

Yes, the Kansas coaches will fill two-thirds of KU’s recruiting Class of 2021 that will consist of three players — more if any non-seniors turn pro or transfer.

“We’ve got a couple commitments. Those kids have been on our radar a long time,” Self said. Clemence orally committed to KU on May 11 and Adams committed on July 31.

The Jayhawks coaches were sold on the duo, thus didn’t miss seeing them play this past spring and summer. All Nike, Under Armour and Adidas AAU events were canceled because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been able to watch tape. We’ve been OK. The one thing I think is bad is putting so much pressure on kids and families to make decisions before they are ready,” Self said. “They (prospects) think somebody else will take their spot at a place they think they probably want to be at but don’t know for sure because they’ve never seen it. Kids are pushing the button early.”

Clemence, a 6-10 forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas who is ranked No. 35 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, told The Star: “It was most definitely hard for kids (to decide without making visits) because it wasn’t easy for me.”

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Clemence — he chose KU over Baylor, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Arkansas and others — had at least been on KU’s campus before on unofficial visits. Adams, a 6-7 forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas, actually committed to KU over Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech and Oklahoma, despite never visiting Lawrence during the recruiting process.

To this day, the No. 85-ranked Adams (by Rivals.com) still has not stepped foot on KU’s campus.

“Coach Self thought it (oral commitment) was a joke because I hadn’t been there. He was, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ He didn’t think they had a chance because I didn’t have a chance to visit,” Adams said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. “When he realized I was serious he was just really happy. It felt good to see how much he really wanted me there. It was really good hearing his reassurance.”

Adams, the first men’s basketball player from Austin, Texas to become a Jayhawk since Westlake High graduate Luke Axtell (2001), added: “I was able to do Zoom calls to see the campus, but, more than that, I just loved the staff and everything about Kansas. Coach Self is great. He’s a coach I never hear anything bad about. I knew that it was the right fit for me.”

The 57-year-old Self quickly embraced Zoom during the pandemic.

“I like doing Zoom calls,” Self said. “You spend an hour with the families and get a lot done. I like the fact that you can get in front of families face-to-face and have it be more than a phone call. Zoom has been positive for us (although) it does lack the personal touch.”

Self credited his staff for creativity in recruiting during a pandemic.

“Our social media people have done an unbelievable job in getting stuff out to recruits and families, and they (recruits) have been very impressed with that, and so we’ve been able to sell ourselves better than we’ve ever sold ourselves in the past, through those avenues,” Self said.

Self said it’s important to realize all programs have been under the same restrictions.

“If everybody has a level playing field I think if you work at it you’ll still get the kid you always would,” Self said. “It’s a little easier for schools in metro areas. They (prospects) have already seen the schools because of short drives on unofficial visits. It’s a little bit harder in rural areas like us.

“Kids can’t come to campus. They won’t see it before they make their decisions. It’s harder for us but I still think we’ll figure it out,” added Self.

There is a chance some players will be able to make visits after Jan. 1, well before the start of the spring signing period (April 14 to May 19).

In fact, if the restrictions are relaxed, a lot of players could be visiting KU.

“If we could get the right one or two, sure we would do that,” Self said of adding to this recruiting class.

“Going into it, we, on paper, had three scholarships because we had three seniors. Well, now on paper that’s not the case because seniors can come back (next season according to eligibility rules adjusted during pandemic). I’m not saying I anticipate Mitch (Lightfoot) or Marcus (Garrett), either one, coming back,” he added of the squad’s scholarship seniors.

“But certainly if they are granted the opportunity that can kind of change some philosophies on recruiting,” he added.

Also … “You’re going to have transfers more than likely that’ll be eligible immediately,” Self said, referring to a one-time transfer rule with immediate eligibility granted that is expected to be implemented soon.

“If we could get a terrific big or terrific guard then, sure, we would jump all over it. But right now I’m not sure. Maybe the percentage and best play is to hold and see how things play out second semester.”

KU is believed to be recruiting a group of players that include: Hunter Sallis, 6-5, combo guard, Millard North High School, Omaha, Nebraska; Micawber Etienne, 6-10, forward, Brewster Academy, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; Jonas Aidoo, 7-0, forward, Liberty Heights High School, Charlotte, North Carolina; Brandin Podziemski, 6-6, shooting guard, St. John’s NW Military Academy, Delafield, Wisconsin; Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, forward, First Love Academy, Washington, Pennsylvania and Sydney Curry, 6-8 sophomore forward, John Logan College in Carterville, Illinois (originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana).

It should be noted Trey Alexander, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is set to announce for either KU, Auburn or Arkansas on Wednesday with Auburn considered the favorite by various recruiting analysts.

“We’ve got so many unknowns going on right now with our program that’s been very well-documented,” Self said of KU facing five Level I NCAA violation allegations in an infractions case that is ongoing. “It’s just a different time, such an inexact science with the NCAA stuff over our head. We don’t know at all when that will conclude and how that could potentially affect us. We hope not at all. I mean we’re fighting and we know what we believe. All those things … it is an uncertain time to be recruiting right now. It’s kind of hard to really sell exactly what a situation would be when we don’t know how to sell that because we don’t know, nor does anybody know. It’s been a challenge but I’m really happy with what’s transpired so far.”