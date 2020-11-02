Former KU Jayhawks point guard Devon Dotson shows off near record speed at NBA Combine

Former Kansas point guard Devon Dotson has recorded the second-fastest time in the three-quarter court sprint of any NBA prospect in the past decade at this year’s NBA Combine, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has reported.

Dotson, who last week was tested by NBA officials in Las Vegas, had a time of 3.02 seconds, which is right behind the 3.01 of Donovan Mitchell, who was taken No. 13 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Dotson’s time of 3.02 was the fastest of any NBA prospect at the 2020 Combine, Givony stated. The NBA hasn’t reported how many players have been measured and put through various drills. It’s believed the number is between 70 and 100 prospects.

The 21-year-old Dotson, a 6-2 native of Charlotte, North Carolina, also had the best lane agility time (10.44) at the Combine and measured a 40.5 inch vertical leap, according to Givony. At the 2019 Combine, Dotson had a vertical leap of 38.5 inches.

The Combine normally is held in May in Chicago. In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been held in October and November in the NBA team facility closest to a player’s home or where the player is working out in advance of the Nov. 18 NBA Draft. Dotson has been working out at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas.

Dotson averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game last year for the 28-3 Jayhawks. The first-team all-Big 12 selection hit 46.8% of his shots and 30.9% of his threes. He made 83% of his free throws.

Previously, Givony reported that former KU center Udoka Azubuike registered the highest standing vertical leap for a center in NBA Combine history at 37 inches. His testing was held in Chicago.

CBSsports.com’s Kyle Boone currently lists Azubuike the 18th pick of round two of the 2020 Draft. He lists Dotson the ninth pick of the second round.

“I’ve been hearing, Devon is far better than even what he was here. They (Dotson and Azubuike) have had good offseasons getting ready for the draft,” KU coach Bill Self said recently.

Of Dotson, CBS reporter Boone said: “In terms of top-end speed and quickness, the (New Orleans) Pelicans would be hard-pressed to find another point guard who can go toe-to-toe with Devon Dotson in both departments. Fast, physical and tough prospect who can give teams fits as a perimeter defender and really has good instincts initiating offense.”