Key events in Silvo De Sousa’s time with the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team

Key events in Silvio De Sousa’s time with the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team:

Aug. 30, 2017 — De Sousa commits to play for KU.

Dec. 22, 2017 — De Sousa announces he will leave IMG Academy to join KU’s basketball team a semester early. He reports to Lawrence on Dec. 26.

Jan. 13, 2018 — De Sousa is cleared to play by the NCAA and appears for four minutes in KU’s 73-72 home victory over Kansas State.

March 25, 2018 — De Sousa scores four points and grabs 10 rebounds in 26 minutes and is a key reason why KU is able to defeat Duke 85-81 in overtime and reach the Final Four.

April 10, 2018 — Federal prosecutors announce a superseding indictment, filing new charges against Adidas executive Jim Gatto that allege he was among a group who conspired to make $90,000 in payments to Preston’s family and also agreed to make a payment to De Sousa’s legal guardian Fenny Falmagne.

April 11, 2018 — In a text message with The Star, Falmagne said that neither he nor De Sousa accepted any payments alleged by the government: “He did not take any money. We did not take any money. The kids and I never took money from anyone. This is bigger than basketball. These kids and I have sacrificed so much because we know this could change our countries and nation. Anyone that knows me will know that coach Larry Brown is the only person that I take advice from because who he means to me and the kids. He told me, ‘Fenny, the people at Kansas are good people and will help Silvio achieve his dream.’ And look what it did listening to him. Made it to the Final Four and got significantly better.”

Oct. 10, 2018 — While the Adidas trial is ongoing, KU coach Bill Self and De Sousa both say they expect De Sousa to play this season for the Jayhawks. Gassnola, a government witness, testifies in New York he made concealed payments on behalf of Adidas to the families of five elite basketball prospects, including De Sousa, Preston and Ayton. Former Adidas employee T.J. Gassnola says no KU coaches knew about the payments. Smith also testifies.

Feb. 1, 2019 — De Sousa was suspended for two seasons — 2018-19 and 2019-20 — “because his guardian received payment from a university booster and agent and agreed to receive additional funds from the same person,” the NCAA ruled. De Sousa had sat out the previous games in 2018-19 already as KU reviewed his eligibility. The school vowed to appeal.

May 24, 2019 — De Sousa wins his appeal in front of the NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement, making him eligible for the 2019-20 season.

Jan. 1, 2020 — De Sousa is allegedly involved in a fight outside a Lawrence bar that results in a felony battery charge nearly 10 months later. A person who told police he was involved in the fight is admitted to the hospital for their injuries.

Jan. 21, 2020 — De Sousa is involved in a melee that spilled into a fan section just off the court following KU’s 81-60 home victory over K-State, as after emphatically blocking DaJuan Gordon’s layup attempt in the final seconds, he towered over Gordon before both benches cleared. ESPN cameras showed De Sousa throwing punches, and at one point, he held a stool above his head.

Jan. 22, 2020 — Already suspended indefinitely by KU coach Bill Self, the Big 12 suspends De Sousa 12 games.

March 7, 2020 — Self elects not to play De Sousa in the regular-season finale against Texas Tech after his Big 12 suspension expires. The Big 12 Tournament is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic before the Jayhawks’ first game and the season is over.

Sept. 30, 2020 — Douglas County District Attorney’s office receives affidavit and reports from Lawrence police related to alleged battery involving De Sousa.

Oct. 16, 2020 — District attorney’s office receives an updated affidavit from Lawrence police.

Oct. 16, 2020 — Self and De Sousa release statements saying De Sousa is leaving the Kansas basketball team to focus on personal issues.

Oct. 26, 2020 — District attorney’s office files a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 5 felony, against De Sousa, alleging he “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly cause(d) great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person.”

Oct. 28, 2020 — After charges against De Sousa are reported by media, Self says he was told by De Sousa “earlier this fall” “that he had been contacted by local authorities regarding his alleged involvement in an incident on New Year’s Eve.” Self says they then “mutually agreed” De Sousa leaving the team “was the best course of action.”