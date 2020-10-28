KU’s Marcus Garrett one of two unanimous picks on preseason all-Big 12 team

Baylor junior guard Jared Butler has been chosen Big 12 preseason men’s basketball player of the year in a vote of league coaches.

Butler was joined on the preseason all-Big 12 team by Kansas’ Marcus Garrett, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Texas’ Matt Coleman and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team. Butler and Garrett were unanimous picks for the all-league team.

Texas Tech senior Marcus Santos-Silva was chosen preseason newcomer of the year and Cunningham the freshman of the year. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players on their own teams.

Preseason All-Big 12 men’s basketball team

Jared Butler, Baylor*, G, 6-3, 195, Jr., Reserve, Louisiana/Riverside Academy

Marcus Garrett, Kansas*, G, 6-5, 195, Sr., Dallas/Skyline HS

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma, G, 6-5, 206, Sr., Newark, Arkansas/Cedar Ridge HS/Wichita State

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, 6-8, 200, Fr., Arlington, Texas/Montverde Academy

Matt Coleman, Texas, G, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norfolk, Virginia/Oak Hill Academy

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia, F, 6-9, 260, So., Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo/Kennedy Catholic HS

* Denotes unanimous selection. A tie resulted in an extra position on the team.

Honorable Mention: MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia)

Preseason player of the year: Jared Butler, Baylor, G, 6-3, 195, Jr., Reserve, Louisiana

Preseason newcomer of the year: Marcus Santos-Silva, Texas Tech, F, 6-7, 245, Sr., Taunton, Massachusetts

Preseason freshman of the year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, 6-8, 200, Fr., Arlington, Texas