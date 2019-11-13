KU announces signing of ‘long and extremely skilled’ juco standout Tyon Grant-Foster

Kansas has announced the signing of Tyon Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7 sophomore wing from Indian Hills Community College and preseason All-American, to a national basketball letter-of-intent.

The Jayhawks on Wednesday were to announce the signings of former KC Schlagle High player Grant-Foster, Tulsa, Oklahoma prep guard Bryce Thompson and Gethro Muscadin of Haiti once their letters were received and processed by the compliance office on the first day of the week-long signing period.

Grant-Foster, who committed to KU on Oct. 14, chose the Jayhawks over Iowa State, Kansas State, Miami, Texas A&M, LSU, SMU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Wichita State, Arkansas, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Texas and others.

“Tyon is very long and extremely skilled,” KU coach Bill Self said of Grant-Foster. “He can play basically anywhere on the floor, 1 through 4. He’s good with the ball, has great vision and is a terrific athlete. His motor is always running.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Through four games, Grant-Foster is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He scored a 35 points on Nov. 9 against State Fair Community College. Grant-Foster is shooting 49.2% from the floor, including 40.0% from three-point range.

“Playing for a great Indian Hills program will make Tyon’s transition to Kansas seamless,” Self said. “Jerrance (Howard) did a great job recruiting Tyon and his family.”

As a freshman, Grant-Foster averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Indian Hills.

“One of the things that attracted us most to Tyon is his personality,” Self said. “He has a zest for the game and you could tell his teammates enjoy playing with him. He will have a big impact for us next year. We’re also excited to have his family close by.”

Jossell may sign with KU soon

KU may be close to landing a fourth player in the Class of 2020. The Jayhawks on Wednesday offered a scholarship to three-star point guard Latrell Jossell, a 5-10, 160-pound senior from Central High in Keller, Texas.

Jossell is not ranked in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

“I just watched Jossell over the weekend and he’s not the typical high end prospect you usually see Kansas involved with. He is a very good athlete, can shoot a bit from deep and plays really hard. Currently, I think he’s maybe more of a combo guard and might be more prepared to help out at a little bit lower level right out of the chute,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com. “But, Bill Self has shown he can find under the radar guards and develop them. Does that mean he’s on the same path as say a Devonté Graham or Frank Mason who were once under the radar?

“No. It’s unreasonable to say or even remotely expect he turns into a National Player of the Year candidate. But, guys like him with heart and a chip on his shoulder can often surprise after a few years in a good program with other good players around them. Jossell hasn’t announced any signing plans or anything like that. But, again, his situation is worth keeping an eye on,” Bossi added.

Jossell told The Star on Wednesday he did indeed receive a KU offer on Wednesday morning. He said, “I’ll probably sign early.”

If he signs early, it would likely be with KU as he’s only reported one other offer, from Dallas Baptist. The early signing period runs until next Wednesday.