Devon Dotson’s 22 points help KU to 74-62 win over UNC Greensboro; Wilson injured

KU’s Udoka Azubuike, left, let out a roar after throwing down a vicious slam dunk over UNC Greensboro’s Kyrin Galloway during the second half of Friday night’s game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won 74-62. rsugg@kcstar.com

It’s been exceedingly difficult for visitors to defeat Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks had won 250 games and lost just 13 during the 17-year Bill Self era heading into Friday’s encounter against UNC Greensboro.

Near impossible is the task of a KU opponent on opening night in the tradition-rich building … as the Spartans of the Southern Conference discovered Friday.

The Jayhawks, behind the 22-point outing of Devon Dotson and 10-point, 10-rebound effort from Udoka Azubuike, stretched their home-opener win streak to 47 games by downing UNCG 74-62 before the usual sellout of 16,300.

Senior guard Isaiah Moss, who had been slowed all season because of a hamstring injury, started the second half — one in which he scored eight points — as KU turned to a four-guard lineup in the final 20 minutes and bounced back from Tuesday’s season-opening loss to Duke in New York.

Dotson also had eight rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. Ochai Agbaji scored 13 points and Marcus Garrett 10 for the Jayhawks, whose victory appeared to be quite costly.

KU freshman wing Jalen Wilson injured his left leg in the first half and was helped to the locker room by trainers. He returned to the bench area with the use of crutches with 15 minutes, 13 seconds to play. His lower left leg was wrapped in a brace.

Self said on his radio show after the game that Wilson broke his ankle and could be out three months.

KU hit 45.8 percent of its shots and was 10 of 26 from three-point range and 10 of 19 from the line. KU had 10 turnovers after committing 28 in the loss to Duke.

Dotson scored 14 points in the first half. He was 6 of 6 in the half from the free-throw line but his teammates were just 1 of 10 at intermission. Garrett added eight as the cold-shooting Jayhawks led by just four points at the break, 36-32.

Southern Conference preseason player of the year Isaiah Miller had 17 points in 14 minutes at halftime and finished with 19 points.

KU, which opened with two bigs and three guards, went to a four-guard lineup to start the final half and it paid off right away. Moss, who did not score in the first half, had eight points in a 20-6 run that stretched the lead to 56-38.

Dotson had four points, Tristan Enaruna and Agbaji three and Azubuike two during the Jayhawks’ run.

KU junior guard Garrett was KU’s only offense early. He hit two threes and scored eight points as KU led 10-9 at the 12:36 mark. Greensboro trailed by just one point despite missing 10 of 14 shots and going 1 of 9 early from three-point range.

KU led 13-9 at 11:24 only to see the Spartans gain the lead, 16-15, at the 10:31 mark. KU used a 6-0 run to grab a 29-24 lead at 2:41. Agbaji had three points and Enaruna three in the mini-run.

UNC Greensboro answered with a 6-2 run and KU led 31-30 with 1:44 remaining in the half. Miller and Kyrin Galloway had a three apiece. Dotson hit two free throws and a three to make it 36-30 with 55 seconds left; Miller scored one more basket to account for the halftime score.

Dotson hit 3 of 7 shots (2 of 4 threes) in the first half while Miller was 7 of 12 (2 of 4 beyond the arc). KU hit 41.4 percent from the floor in the first half, making just 5 of 14 threes and 7 of 16 free throws. Defense-minded UNC Greensboro hit 36.1 percent in the half. The Spartans were 5 of 19 from three-point range and 1 of 5 from the line.

KU will meet Monmouth at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen.

Recruit visits for game

Bryce Thompson, a 6-foot-4 senior combo guard out of Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, attended the game as part of an unofficial recruiting visit. He sat behind the KU bench.

Thompson, ranked the No. 19 player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, will announce his college choice at 10 a.m. Tuesday for either Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or North Carolina.

He is the son of former Tulsa standout Rod Thompson, who played one season for Self and two for current North Carolina assistant Steve Robinson at Tulsa.

Thompson made an official visit to KU Oct. 5-7. Rivals.com reports that Self will travel to Tulsa Sunday for a final visit with Thompson. The early signing period runs from Nov. 13-20.

Game notes ...

KU is 2-0 all-time versus UNCG. The Jayhawks also won, 105-66, on Nov. 22, 2002 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU avoided its first 0-2 start since the 1972-73 season. … KU has won 47-consecutive regular-season home openers in Allen Fieldhouse, a streak that started in the 1973-74 season. Last home opening loss was to Vanderbilt, 72-64, on Dec. 2, 1972. … KU is 17-0 in home openers under coach Bill Self. … KU is 94-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era, including 8-1 last season. Since the 2013-14 season, KU is 44-5 following a loss. … KU is 14-0 against current members of the Southern Conference. … KU has won 21 straight games in Allen. … UNCG is one of two teams from the Southern Conference KU will meet this season. KU will host East Tennessee State on Nov. 19 in a home contest for the Maui Invitational.