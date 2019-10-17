Isaiah Todd, the country’s No. 10-ranked player, chooses Michigan hoops over Kansas

Isaiah Todd, wearing No. 7, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in Atlanta Saturday, April 27, 2019

Isaiah Todd, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, has decided to play college basketball at Michigan.

Todd, the country’s No. 10-rated prospect in the recruiting class of 2020 by Rivals.com, on Thursday night chose coach Juwan Howard’s Wolverines over runner-up Kansas.

Todd — who averaged averaged 28.0 points and 15.0 rebounds a game last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh — also seriously considered Kentucky, North Carolina and Memphis.

Todd, who is originally from Richmond, Virginia, made an official recruiting visit to KU on Oct. 4-6. He visited Michigan on Sept. 27-29.

Here is what he said about Michigan earlier this week in an interview with Rivals.com: “The new coaching staff with Juwan Howard, him being a former coach and player in the NBA, that was obviously appealing. The guys and the team there, they treated me great and they love Juwan and you feel that they are a family there. That visit just changed my whole view of Michigan.”

Of Kansas, Todd said earlier in the week: We have a good relationship, especially with me and coach Bill Self. He has just been talking to me about coming in and being the face of the school, be a one-and-done, so me and him have a very good relationship.”

Here is ESPN.com’s scouting report on Todd, who averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game this past spring and summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

“Strengths: Todd is highly skilled for his age and size with a super soft touch and high and compact release. His bread and butter is in short pick-and-pop action to about 18 feet but he also has equally soft hands and touch around the rim with signs of a jump hook that could develop into a definite weapon. He’s a good athlete and pretty long but especially fluid and agile for his size. His footwork is advanced for his age and there’s just far more polish on his game than there is any other player of comparable size in the class of 2020.

“Weaknesses: He needs to get a little more comfortable being physical inside. He has a high and compact release on his jumper that allows him to get it off virtually whenever he wants but he has a tendency to settle for it too often. He’s equally skilled with his back to the basket and should go to that spot more freely. He needs to finisher stronger inside and be more physical and aggressive.

“And the Bottom Line: His skill set and offensive repertoire for a player of his age and size is absolutely off the charts. He does need to get a little more physical and aggressive inside the paint, but he simply has a world of talent that just can’t be taught.”

KU lost out on Todd on Thursday, the same day it gained a commitment from Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky. Muscadin chose KU over Kansas State, Minnesota and Louisville.

The Jayhawks on Monday received an oral commitment from 6-foot-7 Indian Hills Community College sophomore guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster. He is a graduate of Schlagle High School in Kansas City.

KU, which figures to learn its fate from an NCAA investigation into KU hoops sometime next spring or summer, will likely need to fill several vacant roster spots for next season. KU currently has 12 players on scholarship, one under the NCAA limit of 13. The Jayhawks will lose scholarship seniors Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss with current senior Mitch Lightfoot possibly redshirting this season and returning for a fifth year. As far as big men, KU could have at least three in 2020-21 in Lightfoot, Muscadin and David McCormack, who could possibly return for a third season at KU.

Non-seniors Silvio De Sousa, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and McCormack all could conceivably turn pro. Losing others to the pros or transfer is always a possibility.

