Facts about KU basketball’s Late Night in the Phog, including start time and recruits

Facts surrounding Friday’s 35th annual Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse.

Time: The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Student doors open at 4:30 p.m. General public doors open at 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (streaming). Also available on Midco Sports Network, Spectrum Sports and Cox.

Admission: Free. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated by KU to Just Food of Douglas County. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day.

Musical guest: Snoop Dogg.

What to expect: Basketball intrasquad scrimmage involving KU men’s team; basketball intrasquad scrimmage involving KU women’s team; finals of men’s and women’s 3-on-3 tournaments held on campus in days preceding Late Night; speeches by KU men’s coach Bill Self and women’s coach Brandon Schneider; skits performed by KU men’s and women’s teams; basketball videos shown on center scoreboard; half-court shot promotion in which one female and one male student will each have the opportunity to win $10,000 by making a half-court shot. Competitors either can shoot or choose somebody in the arena to shoot for them, as long as they do not choose a current KU player.

Pre-Late Night festivities: Fourth-annual Phog Fest, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse. There will be food trucks, radio remotes, music, interactive displays.

Recruits expected to attend: Several high school seniors in the Class of 2020 are expected to attend. They are: 10th-ranked Isaiah Todd, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina; No. 19 Bryce Thompson, 6-4 combo guard, Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School; No. 80 KK Robinson, 6-0 point guard, Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia and No. 133 Davion Bradford, 7-0, center, Mehlville Senior High, St. Louis.

Juniors who have said they’ll be at Late Night: Javonte Brown-Ferguson, 6-11 center, Thornlea Secondary School, Ontario, Canada (unranked because he attends school outside the U.S.); No. 12 Kennedy Chandler, 6-0 point guard, Briarcrest Christian High, Eads, Tennessee; No. 15 Harrison Ingram, 6-7 forward, St. Mark’s High, Dallas; No. 18 Kendall Brown, 6-7 forward, Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kansas; No. 56 Roosevelt Wheeler, 6-10 center, John Marshall High, Richmond, Virginia; No. 129 Tamar Bates, 6-4 combo guard, KC Piper High School. Marial Mading, a 6-10 freshman, Chipola (Florida) Junior College, also has said he’ll be at Late Night.

Sophomores to attend: Mark Mitchell, 6-7 forward Bishop Miege and Gradey Dick, 6-5 shooting guard, Wichita Collegiate.