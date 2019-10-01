Dedric Lawson, undrafted free agent from Kansas, added to Spurs’ camp roster

SHARE COPY LINK

Former University of Kansas forward Dedric Lawson, who was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring and rebounding last season, has been added to the training camp roster of the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced Monday.

The 6-foot-9 Lawson — he will wear No. 17 during preseason games — was introduced at the team’s media day on Monday with Daulton Hommes, a 6-8 former Point Loma Nazarene (California) College player, another undrafted player invited to camp.

According to airalamo.com, “the two will have to compete for the final two roster spots against Drew Eubanks and 2019 second-round draft pick, Quinndary Weatherspoon.

The invitation to training camp likely guarantees the 22-year-old Lawson a job this season. If he doesn’t make the NBA team, he figures to start the season with the Spurs’ G-League affiliate in Austin, Texas. Lawson played NBA summer league basketball for Golden State in July in Las Vegas.

Morris twins update

Former KU forward Markieff Morris will be playing for the Detroit Pistons, while twin brother Marcus Morris will compete for the New York Knicks this season.

Markieff, who has played for four teams in his nine-year NBA career, will make $6,560,000 on a one-year deal with the Pistons in 2019-20.

Marcus, a former member of the Pistons who has toiled for five teams in his nine-year career, will make $15 million, courtesy of his one-year deal with the Knicks.

Marcus Morris appeared to be headed to the Spurs on a two-year $20 million deal before changing his mind and reaching terms with the Knicks this past June.

Markieff made news in Detroit at Monday’s media day when he told NBA.com the Pistons were, “easy, top five in the East.”

Marcus also charmed the media Monday.

“Biggest thing is there’s a lot of dawgs on this team, a lot of guys who go out and try to improve themselves, willing to listen,” he told dailyknicks.com. “The biggest thing I think is guys that are still here have a chip on their shoulder from only winning 17 games (last season). I think it’s going to be a good year.

When asked what a dawg was by dailyknicks.com, Marcus Morris said, ”You ever seen me play?”

Chandler meets with UK coach

Kennedy Chandler, a 6-0 junior point guard from Briarcrest Christian High School in Eads, Tennessee, met with Kentucky coach John Calipari on Monday, 247sports.com reports.

Chandler, the No. 12-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, is slated to attend the 35th-annual Late Night in the Phog, set for a 6:30 p.m., start Friday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Chandler — he led MOKAN Elite to a Peach Jam AAU title in July — recently told USA Today he has 39 scholarship offers, 36 coming this summer. He’s been offered by KU, Memphis, Arizona, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Arkansas, Oregon, Louisville, USC, Michigan and others.

He scored 23 points, dished nine assists and grabbed six rebounds in MOKAN’s 85-84 overtime victory over Team Why Not in the Peach Jam final.

Chandler has already made unofficial visits to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi and is planning unofficial trips to KU, Louisville and Memphis. He has set up an official visit to Tennessee later this month.

KU ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

NBCsports.com ranks Kansas No. 3 in the country in its latest preseason top 25 poll.

Michigan State is No. 1 and Kentucky No. 2. The Jayhawks are followed by Louisville, Villanova, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Maryland, Virginia, Texas Tech, Oregon, Seton Hall, North Carolina, Utah State, Arizona, Saint Mary’s, Xavier, LSU, Baylor, Memphis, Auburn, Tennessee, VCU and Ohio State.

Of KU, NBCsports.com’s Rob Dauster writes: “The NCAA investigation into Kansas and the possible ramifications of the Notice of Allegations that the university received last week will hang over the Jayhawks’ head all season long. That’s a given.

“And with the understanding that this off-the-court stuff is something that Kansas is going to have to deal with all season long, let’s talk about what is actually happening on the court, because Kansas is going to be fascinating this season.

“The Jayhawks may have the best center in the country in Udoka Azubuike. At the very least, he’s the best low-post scorer in college hoops. They have one of the best point guards in Devon Dotson. They have one of college basketball’s breakout stars in Ochai Agbaji headlining a plethora of quality wing pieces — Marcus Garrett, Isaiah Moss, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson. They have more frontcourt depth than just about anyone else, with Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot all fighting for minutes up front.

“The big question is going to be what the Jayhawks do at the four. Dedric Lawson is the perfect player to slot in there, but he’s gone. In his stead, they have … well, I’m not really sure. They can play two bigs, but that will obliterate their spacing. The same can be said if Garrett slots in at the four. Agbaji would make some sense, but I’m not sure he’s capable of guarding college fours the way that someone like Josh Jackson was. There is no easy answer, which means that (Bill) Self will have his work cut out for him.”

NBCsports.com’s Dauster, Scott Phillips and Travis Hines all pick KU to win the Big 12. Phillips and Hines pick Azubuike preseason Big 12 player of the year, while Dotson is the choice of Dauster.