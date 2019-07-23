‘This feels right’: Elijah Johnson on chemistry of KU’s alumni team entering TBT

Former KU player Elijah Johnson on working Bill Self’s camps, hanging out with alumni Former KU guard Elijah Johnson spoke while in town for Bill Self's summer camps. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former KU guard Elijah Johnson spoke while in town for Bill Self's summer camps.

“Self Made” general manager Elijah Johnson likes the intangibles exhibited by his Kansas alumni basketball team during a short-but-seemingly-productive The Basketball Tournament training camp at Allen Fieldhouse.

“This feels good. This feels right. It just feels right,” former KU combo guard Johnson said, lauding team chemistry after Sunday’s practice, directed by the squad’s coach, former KU guard Brady Morningstar.

Former KU guards Johnson, Tyshawn Taylor, Jeremy Case and Travis Releford have meshed with forwards Perry Ellis, Darrell Arthur, Mario Little, Landen Lucas and Kevin Young since Friday. Preparations are ongoing in advance of KU’s TBT opener against Sideline Cancer, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, at Koch Arena on Wichita State’s campus. It will be televised by ESPN.

“We didn’t need to get back in the groove. What groove? We’ve all been taught the same stuff by Coach (Bill) Self,” the 29-year-old Johnson said.

Indeed, all members of the KU team played for 17th-year KU coach Self, hence the team name: Self Made.

“We’re all part of the Self Made brand,” Johnson said. “I think now with the TBT going on and us actually putting that name on T-shirts, I’m feeling that energy. We’re all on the same page. We never weren’t on the same page.

“I never played with Darrell Arthur on the court in my life. Today at practice it felt like we played (together) forever,” Johnson said after Sunday’s workout. “Landen never played with Tyshawn or Mario Little. It’s like they played together forever. We are all Self Made to a degree. That’s congratulations to Coach Self.”

Every team needs somebody to direct the squad on the sidelines. Johnson has announced the coaching staff is led by Morningstar, an assistant coach at Texas Wesleyan the past three years. Morningstar will coach but not play in games. KU director of basketball operations Brennan Bechard and former KU women’s player Natalie Knight (Johnson’s wife) are assistants.

“(I’m) very excited to have to have Brady on board. He called me a few times asking to coach and I thought it was a good idea,” Johnson said. “Chase Buford would have been fun to play for as well. He’s not going to be able to join us because he was just hired as (Milwaukee) Bucks G-League team head coach. My wife works with me every day on my game and she’s the reason I can still even get up and down as well as I can. Couldn’t find a better person that knows me that can help spur of the moment. Brennan has been around so much basketball I know he can add to our push when we need it. All KU related and all makes sense.”

The team added a 10th player on Tuesday night when former KU guard Naadir Tharpe was placed on the team’s official roster, according to the tournament website. Tharpe replaces Darnell Jackson, who was on the original roster but is not with the team.

Johnson and the Self Made players Sunday held a meet and greet with fans at Jefferson’s West restaurant in Lawrence. Johnson was impressed to see current KU player Marcus Garrett show up to support the KU alumni team members.

“To see Marcus come by here today, that doesn’t happen at other schools,” Johnson said. “It’s different for us. We always look out for each other. We always support each other.

“In seven years (down the road) when I see Marcus somewhere else there will be stuff me and him understand that other people don’t get,” Johnson added. “This is a family at the end of the day. It’s not a show. This is really a brotherhood, authentic, Self Made.”

A victory over Sideline Cancer on Thursday night would vault KU into a second-round contest against either a team of Wichita State or Iowa alumni at 3 p.m. Saturday at Koch. Another victory would mean a Sweet 16 contest at 3 p.m. Sunday, perhaps against a Kansas State alumni team, if the Wildcats and Jayhawks win two in Wichita..

Elijah’s new gig

Self Made GM/combo guard Johnson will play for Maccabi Ashdod, a professional team in the Israeli Premier League, during the 2019-20 season, the team announced on Sunday.

A year ago, Johnson averaged 11.2 points and 2.3 assists a game for Rethymno in Greece.

“So happy to say I’m going to Maccabi Ashdod to play for a coach I’ve been wanting to play with for years now… Coach Brad Greenberg thanks for the call !!! #TMC,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

McLemore to join Rockets

Former Kansas wing Ben McLemore has agreed to a contract with the Houston Rockets, Houston general manager Daryl Morey announced on Twitter.

McLemore, 26, played in 19 games for the Sacramento Kings last season. He received a two-year, partially guaranteed deal to try to earn a roster spot in training camp, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Lawson to attend Spurs camp





Former KU forward Dedric Lawson, who played for Golden State in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, has reached an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic. Lawson averaged 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four summer league games.

He’ll be on an Exhibit 10 contract — a one-year deal worth the league’s minimum salary that guarantees the player will receive an invitational to training camp. Lawson will have to make the team at preseason camp.

Enaruna in Greece





KU freshman wing Tristan Enaruna’s Netherlands team will open play in the FIBA Europe Under 18 championships with a game against Spain on Saturday in Greece. The event runs through Aug. 4.

Enaruna is a 6-foot-8 native of Almere, Netherlands, who played last season at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant Utah. Enaruna is the No. 44-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.

He hopes to someday play in the Olympics for Netherlands. That country has never participated in the Games.

“I think we had qualifying teams a couple times,” Enaruna said of Netherlands teams in Olympic qualifying tournaments. “Our generation of players … we have a good age group. Maybe in the future we’ll be able to put something together.”

Mitchell offered scholarship

Mark Mitchell, a 6-7 sophomore-to-be forward at Bishop Miege, has been offered a scholarship by KU, he reports on Twitter. He’s also heard from Kansas State and North Carolina at this early date. He plays for KC Run GMC’s AAU program.