Columbia Rock Bridge guard Dajuan Harris commits to Kansas. He’ll be in class of 2019

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Dajuan Harris, a 6-foot-1 point guard who helped lead Columbia’s Rock Bridge High to Missouri’s Class 5 state championship last season, has orally committed to play basketball at Kansas, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Harris — he plays summer basketball for Kansas-City based MOKAN Elite — told The Star he would be a member of the recruiting Class of 2019. He had originally planned on attending Sunrise Christian Academy in 2019-20 while trying to attract offers from blueblood schools.

“110 percent committed,” he wrote on Twitter.

He then told The Star: “Yes I’m going to be class of 2019 and KU is just amazing. I love everything about it. And I’m really, really happy. It feels great to be going to a blueblood school.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Harris is a good friend of KU freshman Christian Braun and Missouri sophomore Parker Braun, who like Harris played for MOKAN.

Harris, who is ranked No. 136 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com (he’ll be moved to 2019), has lived with the Braun family during the summers since sixth grade because of MOKAN and travel to events. He’s with the Brauns again this summer for the same reason.

Originally a Missouri State signee for the Class of 2019, Harris asked out of his letter-of-intent in May and moved from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2020. As said, he had initially considered playing at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, during the 2019-20 season.

However, he received the KU offer last Tuesday and has elected to head to college immediately. He also heard from Tulsa, Missouri, Nebraska and others.

“He is a freak athlete who leads any team by contributing whatever it takes. He’s a stabilizing factor on every team,” Lisa Sanbdothe Braun, mother of Christian and Parker, told The Star last week.

Harris scored 17 points in Rock Bridge’s 63-59 state-title victory over Christian Brothers on March 16 in Springfield.

“Playing this summer with MOKAN Elite and is a tough as nails floor general and a winner,” Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi wrote of Harris.

He was offered a scholarship by KU last Tuesday, prior to the Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina. Harris scored 13 points, dished 10 assists and grabbed nine rebounds in MOKAN Elite’s 71-70 loss to AOT Running Rebels (of Georgia). The game was contested in front of several college coaches, including KU assistant Kurtis Townsend.

“It was a sensational performance on the biggest stage in grassroots,” Evan Daniels of 247sports.com wrote after the game. “The wiry lead guard impressed with his passing ability, vision and creativity off the dribble. He also excelled on the defensive end, where he made things difficult on Sharife Cooper, one of the best point guards in the country.

“His pinpoint passes off the live dribble and his decision-making when he drove particularly stood out,” Daniels added.

Harris also contributed three steals and two blocks and took three charges on defense in the narrow defeat.

In the finals, an 85-84 overtime win over California Team WhyNot, he had eight points, six assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block.

KU now has reached the full allotment of 13 players for the 2019-20 season.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE