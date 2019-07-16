Former Kansas Jayhawks forward Perry Ellis to play basketball in Japan this season

Perry Ellis on his final game at KU After scoring just four points in KU's season-ending loss, senior Perry Ellis and teammate Wayne Selden talked about Ellis' career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After scoring just four points in KU's season-ending loss, senior Perry Ellis and teammate Wayne Selden talked about Ellis' career.

Former University of Kansas forward and Wichita product Perry Ellis will play for Osaka Evessa, a professional basketball team in Japan, during the 2019-20 season, the team has announced.

The 25-year-old Ellis, who played for teams in Germany and Turkey last season, will depart for Japan in August and remain overseas 10 months.

“I’m excited for this opportunity in Osaka,” Ellis said in comments posted on the team’s Website. “I heard there is a good basketball atmosphere around the team. I cannot wait to join the team.”

General manager Abe Tatsuya said: “Perry Ellis is a leading player at the prestigious University of Kansas, most recently active in the Turkish and German Leagues. He is a big man who can run. I am very happy to be able to fight this season with Perry Ellis, who has a variety of skills and and high basketball IQ.”

Ellis played last season at Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyesi in the Turkish BSL league. He averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds a game in 12 games. He also played for Oliver Baskets (BBL) in the German League, averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12 games. He played nine games in the FIBA Europe Cup, averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.

Ellis, who has also played in the NBA G-League and in Australia, will also compete for a KU alumni team in the upcoming TBT in Wichita.

The squad of Ellis, Landen Lucas, Travis Releford, Darrell Arthur, Elijah Johnson, Tyshawn Taylor, Mario Little, Jeremy Case and Kevin Young will meet Sideline Cancer at 6 p.m., July 25, at Wichita State’s Koch Arena. Tickets are available at https://www.thetournament.com/2019-tbt-schedule