Jayhawks offer hoops scholarship to former Missouri State signee Dajuan Harris

Dajuan Harris, a 6-foot-1 point guard who helped lead Columbia’s Rock Bridge High School to Missouri’s Class 5 state championship last season, has received a basketball scholarship offer from Kansas, he reported Tuesday on Twitter.

Originally a Missouri State signee in the recruiting class of 2019, Harris asked out of his letter-of-intent in May and switched from the class of 2019 to the class of 2020.

It has not yet been announced which prep school he would attend this season, and it is not known if he is determined to stay in the recruiting class of 2020 or if he could return to the class of 2019.

He has also heard from Tulsa, Nebraska and others, according to Rivals.com.

“Playing this summer with MOKAN Elite (an AAU program based in Kansas City) and is a tough as nails floor general and a winner,” Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi wrote of Harris on Tuesday.





Harris is close to KU freshman guard Christian Braun and Missouri sophomore forward Parker Braun, as well as the entire Braun family. Harris has lived with the Braun family during the summers since sixth grade because of MOKAN and travels to AAU events with the Brauns.

Lisa Sandbothe-Braun, mother of Christian and Parker, is a former University of Missouri hoops standout who has coached her sons in the past. She’s seen Harris play numerous times.

“He is a freak athlete who leads any team by contributing whatever it takes. He’s a stabilizing factor on every team,” Sandbothe-Braun said of Harris in an instant message to The Star.

Harris scored 17 points in Rock Bridge’s 63-59 state-title victory over Christian Brothers on March 16 in Springfield.