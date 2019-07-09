Elite Kansas, Oklahoma State recruit Cunningham MVP of AAU circuit; KU in NBA update

Montverde’s Cade Cunningham #1 in action against NSU University School in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) AP

Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-7 senior-to-be combo guard from Montverde (Florida) Academy who is considering Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas of the Big 12 as well as seven other schools in recruiting, recently was named most valuable player of the 2019 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Cunningham — his brother, Cannen recently was hired as a full-time assistant coach at Oklahoma State — averaged 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.9 turnovers, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals in 12 EYBL games for the Texas Titans.

The No. 2-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com also includes Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Florida, Memphis, Virginia and Washington on his list of 10 schools.

Oklahoma State is currently believed to be leader considering Cunningham’s brother is also his trainer.

“Cade has the ability to affect the game in so many ways,” Texas Titans head coach Greg Gober told d1circuit.com. “He is a great team guy that places the ultimate premium on winning. He somehow finds a way to make everyone better, and his skill set allows him to be a part of every possession. When you challenge Cade, be prepared to get his best.”

A native of Arlington, Texas, Cunningham hit 55.7% of his shots in EYBL games, including 37.1% of his threes.

“Cunningham can do a bit of everything on the floor. He is equal parts smooth and aggressive, and his ability to see the floor and play-make in the halfcourt is well beyond his years,” writes the staff of d1circuit.com. “His strength and body control while facilitating and attacking the defense is his calling card, and his motor rarely turns off on the defensive end of the floor. His wingspan and broad shoulders allow him to effectively defend multiple positions and rebound at a high rate.”

MOKAN’s Dante first-teamer

N’Faly Dante, a 6-11 senior-to-be at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and MOKAN Elite AAU, was named first-team Nike EYBL.

Dante averaged 14.5 points (on 76% shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest for MOKAN Elite.

Dante reportedly still is considering leaving the Class of 2020 for 2019 and play for a college team in 2019-20. The No. 9-rated player in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com is said to be favoring Oregon, Kentucky and LSU over Kansas and others.





Robinson-Earl strikes gold for Team USA

Former Bishop Miege and IMG Academy forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaged 12.7 points on 60% shooting and 6.3 rebounds for USA Basketball’s gold medal-winning Under 19 team at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece.

Robinson-Earl, the No 11-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, who will attend Villanova, scored 13 points and had seven rebounds — all in the first half — of Team USA’s 93-79 victory over Mali in Sunday’s title game. A foot injury prevented Robinson-Earl from playing the final half.

Cade Cunningham had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Team USA, which was coached by Kansas State’s Bruce Weber. The squad went 7-0 in storming to the title.





Summer league update

Former KU forward Dedric Lawson scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting (0 of 3 threes) and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists to no turnovers in Golden State’s 88-80 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA summer league game Monday night in Las Vegas. He played 19 minutes. ... former KU shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk scored 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting (2 of 6 threes) with six assists against four turnovers in the Detroit Pistons’ 102-84 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He played 24 minutes. … Former KU forward Thomas Robinson, who is participating in the summer league at age 28, had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and seven rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 93-90 win over Toronto. … Former KU guard Malik Newman scored three points on 1-of-5 shooting (1 of 3 threes) with three turnovers and no assists in 10 minutes as Cleveland lost to Boston, 89-72. … Former KU guard Devonté Graham of the Charlotte Hornets scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting (2 of 8 from three) with five assists against one turnover in a 106-96 loss to San Antonio on Sunday. He also had two steals in 25 minutes. He did not suit up for Monday’s game against China as second-year players normally compete in just a couple summer league contests. He’s played in two of three games. ... Former KU forward Landen Lucas who was held out of Atlanta’s summer league opener, scored one point with three boards in eight minutes in a 90-66 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Lucas missed his only two shot attempts and made 1 of 2 free throws.

