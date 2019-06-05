KU’s Les Miles to be inducted into Louisiana hall of fame ... along with a famous QB

Go with 65-year-old Les Miles as he rappels 7-story building Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles, who is 65, rappelled a seven-story Lawrence building on Saturday, June 1, 2019, as part of a charity event for Boys and Girls Club. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles, who is 65, rappelled a seven-story Lawrence building on Saturday, June 1, 2019, as part of a charity event for Boys and Girls Club.

Kansas football coach Les Miles will be returning to Louisiana this week, as he will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches.

Miles isn’t the only big name that’s being honored. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who was born in New Orleans, also will be one of the 11 inductees.

The dinner and ceremony will take place on Saturday night at the Natchitoches Events Center.

Miles, who was hired by KU last November, went 114-34 in 12 years as LSU’s coach from 2005-16. He also won a national championship in the 2007-08 season.

