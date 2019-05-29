Devon Dotson announces return to KU; Quentin Grimes to transfer

KU freshman guard Devon Dotson on testing the NBA waters and training in Chicago After the Kansas Jayhawks annual basketball banquet Tuesday night, April 16, 2019, KU's Devon Dotson talked to the media about his decision to test the NBA waters and his training in Chicago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After the Kansas Jayhawks annual basketball banquet Tuesday night, April 16, 2019, KU's Devon Dotson talked to the media about his decision to test the NBA waters and his training in Chicago.

Kansas point guard Devon Dotson has decided to remove his name from the 2019 NBA Draft pool and return to KU for a sophomore season, he announced on his Twitter account Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, teammate Quentin Grimes has withdrawn his name from the draft but will transfer, KU coach Bill Self said.

“We’ve all enjoyed coaching Quentin this past year and certainly appreciate his efforts,” Self said in a release. “We initially anticipated him staying in the draft but he and his family decided to return to college but not return to the University of Kansas. We totally support and respect Quentin and his decision and wish him the very best moving forward. We believe Quentin will have a long professional basketball career and look forward to watching his development.”

Dotson, a 6-foot-2 native of Charlotte, North Carolina, announced plans to enter the draft and hire an agent on April 12. He attended the NBA Combine in mid May in Chicago and also had individual workouts for eight NBA teams.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We feel like we have a very high draft pick in next year’s draft returning as our point guard,” Self said of Dotson, who participated in drills at a Pro Camp, scouted by representatives of all 30 NBA teams on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Dotson averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists per game for KU his freshman season. His dad, Dana, told The Star on Tuesday that his son was informed by the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee he would be a likely second-round pick in the 2019 Draft.

Grimes, a 6-foot-5 native of The Woodlands, Texas, announced plans to enter the draft and hire an agent on April 10. He attended the NBA Combine in mid May in Chicago and also had several individual workouts with NBA teams.

Grimes averaged 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds his freshman season at KU. He had 72 assists to 69 turnovers.

Here’s how Dotson’s staying affects the KU team, which is allowed an allotment of 13 scholarship players.

Scholarship players who at this time are expected to be on the 2019-20 roster: Dotson, Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot and Silvio De Sousa as well as incoming freshmen Christian Braun, Issac McBride and Tristan Enaruna.

KU continues to recruit Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, who is ranked No. 47 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com. Wilson — he has a list of KU, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Florida — will visit KU on Thursday.



