Michigan signee Jalen Wilson schedules recruiting trip to KU, plans on visiting UNC

Michigan signee Jalen Wilson, who has re-opened his recruitment following John Beilein’s decision to become the Cleveland Cavaliers head basketball coach, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas starting May 30, Wilson told Rivals.com on Sunday.

Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, also has North Carolina, Florida and Oklahoma State on his current list of schools. He told 247sports.com he is also in the process of scheduling a visit with UNC.

Michigan also remains a possibility for Wilson, who, according to a source close to the situation, has received his release from his national letter-of-intent at Michigan.

Wilson, the No. 47-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game in 2018-19 for Guyer High. He is a good friend of R.J. Hampton, a 6-5 senior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, who is ranked No. 6 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.

Hampton is expected to announce soon for either KU, Memphis, Kentucky or Texas Tech. Memphis, one of his four finalists, is believed to be out of scholarships following Friday’s commitment from forward Precious Achiuwa. Hampton averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists last season for Little Elm.

“Expect a swift commitment with Wilson,” recruiting analyst Corey Evans of Rivals.com wrote Sunday. “Kansas, the lone program to have scheduled an official visit date, should be seen as the favorite. UNC may not be far behind but with the Jayhawks failing to roster a single small forward prospect at the current moment should only bolster KU’s chances with him.

“Wilson could be a major tipping point to anyone’s season next year. Bringing a 6-foot-8 frame to the floor along with a versatile scoring prowess, Wilson fits the modern game (well). He can score from off of the catch to 3, out of the mid-range, and at the basket as he is a more than above average athlete. Throw in his ability to guard up to three positions and he could be the final piece to Kansas or UNC’s pursuit for another national championship,” Evans adds.





Wilson told 247sports.com he has no official time frame to make a decision. “No, not yet. I just really want to visit then see if it’s right place,” he said.

Wilson signed with Michigan in November of 2018. He chose the Wolverines over KU, Baylor, Marquette, Oklahoma State, UCLA and others.

KU, which has signed No. 44-ranked guard/forward Tristan Enaruna, No. 90-ranked guard Christian Braun and No. 103-ranked guard Issac McBride, still has several scholarships available in recruiting.

Teams are allowed 13 scholarship players. Scholarship players who at this time are expected to be on KU’s 2019-20 roster: Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot, as well as the three signees. Also, freshman point guard Devon Dotson is testing the NBA waters, but there is a strong possibility he will return to school.

Freshman Quentin Grimes and junior Dedric Lawson are expected to remain in the NBA Draft, though Grimes told The Star from the NBA Combine he still could return to college. Sophomore Silvio De Sousa has said he will remove his name from the draft pool if he wins an eligibility appeal with the NCAA. KU would have three scholarships left to give if De Sousa and Dotson both return, more if one or both leave.

Players have until May 29 to remove their name from the draft pool if they wish to return to school.

KU offers Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas, a 6-3 junior combo guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., has received a scholarship offer from KU, according to Rivals.com.

Thomas — the No. 22-ranked player in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com — also is considering LSU, UConn, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Virginia, USC, North Carolina State, Oregon, Pitt and others.

“I’m going talk to (KU coach) Bill Self soon,” Thomas told Rivals.com. “That will be great. They (Jayhawk coaches) feel I’m one of the best scorers in my class if not the best and that I can fit in their system because they have great guards and produce great guards. They feel I can become the next great guard out of there.”

North Carolina signee Cole Anthony, the No. 4-ranked player in the Class of 2019, tells 247sports.com that Thomas “is the best shooter in the country. He’s the best scorer in the country. He just has a scorer’s mentality and as the season has progressed he’s turned into a phenomenal passer. It’s really showed throughout the season. I see him being one of the next level shooting guards that can take control at all times.”





