KU to face Northeastern in NCAA Tournament as No. 4 seed in Midwest Region

By Gary Bedore

March 17, 2019 05:26 PM

Kansas is heading into the NCAA Tournament seeking their fourth National Championship. Here's a look back at how the program, along with Coach Self, has fared in March.
Lawrence

The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team on Sunday was awarded a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament. KU will play No. 13 Northeastern in the first round on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

If Kansas wins, it would face either No. 5 Auburn or No. 12 New Mexico State in the second round Saturday. If the Jayhawks advance further, they would play in the Sweet 16 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, potentially against No. 1 seed North Carolina.

The Jayhawks, who were ranked No. 17 in last week’s AP poll, won two games and lost one at the Big 12 Tournament and enter the NCAAs with a 25-9 record.

KU had been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament three years in a row and four of the last six postseasons. KU had been a 1 or 2 seed nine straight years. KU was a No. 3 seed last in 2009, a No. 4 in 2006. Last time KU was lower than a 4 seed was 2000, when the Jayhawks were an 8 seed.

The time of KU’s first-round game is expected to be released on Sunday night.

