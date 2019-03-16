Iowa State stops Kansas, 78-66, wins fourth Big 12 Tournament title in six years

Iowa State’s basketball team and its thousands of fans who descended on Kansas City this week for the Big 12 Tournament will leave town with the school’s fourth title in six postseasons.
The No. 5 seed Cyclones, who entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak — and losses in five of their last six regular-season conference games — upended No. 3 seed Kansas, 78-66, in Saturday’s title game at the Sprint Center.
Lindell Wigginton scored 17 points, Marial Shayok 15, Michael Jacobson 14 and Tyrese Haliburton added 11 as ISU (23-11) knocked off the defending tourney champion Jayhawks (25-9), who fell to 8-3 since going to a four freshman-one junior lineup on Feb. 9.
The Cyclones, who hit 48.1 percent of their shots prevailed over cold-shooting KU, which made 39.4 percent of its shots. KU was 3 of 18 from three and ISU 7 of 19.
KU was led by guard Marcus Garrett, who grabbed 15 rebounds while scoring seven points. Dedric Lawson scored 18 points, Devon Dotson 17 and Quentin Grimes 10.
Iowa State, which led by as many as 11 points in the first half after an 11-0 run, took a 32-22 lead into halftime. The Cyclones upped their double-digit lead to 17 points (41-24) just 2:49 into the half. KU managed to slice the deficit to 10 at 43-33.
However, the Cyclones immediately increased the advantage to 17 at 52-35 with 11:48 to play. A big bucket was provided by Jacobson, who drilled a three that took a 45-35 lead back to 13 points at 13:41.
KU again sliced that 17-point deficit to 10, this time 52-42 at 10:07. But Haliburton buried a three and it was back to 13 points at 55-42. ISU led 60-47 with 7:59 to play.
The Jayhawks made a move when down 60-47. Lawson scored four straight points to make it 60-51 at 7:06. Yet Nick Weiler-Babb scored five straight (two free throws and a three) and it was back to 65-51 at 5:53.
It was 70-55 at 4:43 when KU rallied. Garrett hit two free throws then a bucket. Lawson tipped in a stickback and it was 70-61 at 2:53.
It was 72-63 at 1:21 when Lawson was called for a technical foul. He bounced the ball hard off the ground while complaining about a foul committed by Grimes. Shayok hit two free throws to make it 74-63. Wigginton then followed by hitting two free throws on the foul by Grimes to make it 76-63.
Both teams struggled shooting in the first half. ISU, though, at least managed three threes in 11 tries compared to KU’s 0 of 8 mark. The Jayhawks hit 10 of 36 shots the first half for 27.8 percent. ISU hit 13 of 31 shots for 41.9 percent.
Garrett was 0 for 6 from the field, but did grab nine rebounds in 15 minutes. Lawson was 2 of 11 shooting and scored just five points with five boards in 18 minutes. Grimes who missed a three-point shot just before halftime to the dismay of Bill Self, who showed his displeasure after the miss, obviously wanting some other action on the final play, scored four points the first half on 2 of 7 shooting.
ISU’s Jacobson and Talen Horton-Tucker had seven points apiece, while Haliburton and Wigginton had five points in the half. Shayok was 2 of 7, good for four points. Grimes did have two blocked shots in the half after entering the game with three blocks all season.
The game was tied at 21-21 with 6:35 left in the half. That’s when ISU rolled, 11-0, to grasp a 32-21 lead at 1:50. Horton-Tucker had four points, while three other Cyclones also scored in the run.
ISU led early, 13-8, with Jacobson scoring five early points in that opening surge. KU’s highlight of the first half came during a 4-0 stretch in which KU cut a 15-10 deficit to 15-14. Dotson had two points after a steal and Grimes cashed a bucket on the offensive end after a vicious block of a Nick Weilder-Babb shot on the defensive end.
Shayok was chosen most outstanding player of the tournament. He was joined by teammates Wigginton and Jacobson and KU’s Dotson and Lawson on the all-tournament team.
NOTES: KU fell to 25-9 on the season. If the Jayhawks do not win the national championship, KU will lose 10 games this season for the first time since 2013-14, when KU went 25-10. That team lost to Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big 12 regular-season title and losing in the semis of the Big 12 tourney. … KU is 15-7 all-time in conference tournament finals, including 11-3 in Big 12 tourney title contests … KU is 5-1 in neutral-site games and 15-2 over the last two seasons at neutral sites. … Kansas is 46-12 all-time in the Big 12 tourney. … The Jayhawks are 41-10 all-time in Sprint Center, including 3-1 this season. … KU leads the all-time series versus Iowa State 182-66, including 3-3 in Big 12 tourney meetings … Bill Self is 472-105 while at Kansas, 679-210 overall, 27-10 all-time versus Iowa State (26-10 while at KU) and 41-13 all-time in conference tournaments (32-8 while at KU) … KU is 2,273-858 all-time.
