KU basketball picks up commitment from Arkansas point guard Isaac McBride

Isaac McBride, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior point guard from Arkansas Baptist Prep in Little Rock, Ark, who is ranked No. 109 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has orally committed to Kansas, he announced on Monday.
McBride attended Friday’s season-opening Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to KU. He also visited TCU and Auburn, but had been focusing on just KU, Auburn and Virginia of late.
“Coach Self is a great coach, “ McBride said Monday. “He pushes players to where they need to get to.”
McBride also was recruited by Arkansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Georgia Tech, Loyola Chicago, Mississippi, Wichita State, Murray State, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas-Little Rock and others.
He averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals a game his junior season at Arkansas Baptist Prep (30-6). He scored 46 points in a game in December for a team that went on to win its third straight state title.
McBride had eight games of scoring 30 points or more last season. He hit 51 percent of his floor shots (44.9 from three) and 80 percent of his free throws.
“Why did his stock rise? (In late July) in Las Vegas, I probably got asked more about McBride of the Joe Johnson Hawks than any other player I came across. So, I settled in to figure out why, and his tough and confident play were why,” Eric Bossi of Rivals.com wrote in a recent article.
“He can score it from deep, finishes at the rim and has a calming presence about him. Is he as good as Frank Mason was? I’m not sure, but he reminds a bit of what Mason looked like when he really started to take off and went to prep school to wait out a scholarship release from Towson.”
Of KU, McBride told Rivals.com: “I feel like it’s a very high-caliber program. They just picked up two really talented guards in Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson. They are always recruiting good guards and good big guys. They always have a team good enough to make a run in the tournament.”
McBride is the second player to commit to KU in the recruiting Class of 2019. Christian Braun, a 6-6 senior guard from Blue Valley Northwest, announced for KU on Sept. 17. KU, which technically has no scholarships remaining for the Class of 2019, plans on gaining commitments from additional players because several non-seniors are likely to enter the 2019 NBA Draft.
Comments