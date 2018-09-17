Highlights of KU commit Christian Braun

Highlights of Christian Braun playing with MoKan Elite 17u at the Hardwood Classic in Kansas City, Mo. Braun committed to the University of Kansas on September 17, 2018.
By
Up Next
Highlights of Christian Braun playing with MoKan Elite 17u at the Hardwood Classic in Kansas City, Mo. Braun committed to the University of Kansas on September 17, 2018.
By

University of Kansas

Blue Valley Northwest’s Christian Braun commits to KU basketball team

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

September 17, 2018 02:00 PM

Christian Braun, a 6-6 senior shooting guard/small forward from Blue Valley Northwest High School, who is ranked No. 113 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, on Monday orally committed to play basketball at Kansas.

Braun — he has visited both Kansas State and Oklahoma — was offered a scholarship by KU on Aug. 30. He also received offers from Missouri, Illinois, Texas Tech, Wake Forest and others.

“We had an in home visit with Coach (Bill) Self and (Norm) Roberts last night. We discussed where they thought I would fit in and stuff like that. It feels right for me and my family,” said Braun, who is originally from Burlington, Kan. “KU has always been a place I wanted to go. I grew up in a small town in Kansas. It’s always been a dream for me.

“I’m pretty excited for the opportunity when I got it. I figured I should take it and go from there.”

Braun’s brother, Parker, is a freshman basketball player at Missouri.

Gary Bedore

Gary Bedore covers University of Kansas athletics for The Star.

  Comments  