K-State football adds to strong recruiting week by landing third recruit in four days

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman instructs his team during time out in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

A successful week of recruiting just got even better for the Kansas State football team.

The Wildcats gained a commitment from their third high-school prospect of the week on Thursday when Jordan Perry announced his intentions to play college football in Manhattan.

Perry is a 6-foot-2 and 180-pound athlete from Jefferson, Ga., who is expected to play safety for the Wildcats. He chose K-State over Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State and Middle Tennessee State.

He is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.

His commitment came four days after fellow Peach State defender VJ Payne kicked off the eventful week for K-State by joining the Wildcats’ recruiting class of 2022.

Payne is a 6-foot-2 and 190-pound safety from Buford, Ga., who chose the Wildcats after building an impressive list of scholarship offers from schools such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State and USC.

Both Payne and Perry should help K-State build depth in the secondary next season after some of its veteran defensive backs run out of eligibility.

In between Payne and Perry’s commitments, K-State also grabbed a pledge from a tight end.

His name is Garrett Oakley, a 6-foot-5 and 205-pound tight end from Columbus, Neb. He is a two-star recruit, according to Rivals.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Oakley had scholarship offers from North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

This week’s three additions bring K-State’s 2022 recruiting class up to 13 members.

Recruiting had been quiet for the Wildcats since early August. But the combination of their 3-0 start to the football season and the Big 12 announcing expansion plans seem to have helped them make positive impressions with prospects.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 9:01 PM.