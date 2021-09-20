K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Five things to know about Big 12 opener

The Kansas State Wildcats played well enough during the nonconference portion of their schedule to earn a national ranking ahead of their Big 12 opener against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

No. 25 K-State will try to build off its 3-0 start and accomplish something special during conference play.

But the Wildcats will face a difficult challenge in their next game. Oklahoma State is also off to a 3-0 start that features a road win over Boise State.

Here is everything you need to know to start preparing for K-State and Oklahoma State.

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+ (Online streaming service, subscription required)

Radio: KCSP 610 AM in Kansas City; KKGQ 92.3 FM in Wichita

Line: Oklahoma State by 6.

Five things to know

1. This is not your vintage Mike Gundy team. The Cowboys aren’t going to win many shootouts this season, even with Spencer Sanders back for his third straight season as the team’s starting quarterback. Oklahoma State is much more defensive-oriented this year and it shows. It hasn’t scored more than 28 points in any of its three victories against Missouri State (23-16), Tulsa (28-23) and Boise State (21-20). The Cowboys seem content to try and win low-scoring games with one of the nation’s best defenses.

2. K-State and Oklahoma State can both stop the run. Oddsmakers set the over/under at 45 points for this game. One reason why a low-scoring affair is expected: both team’s have been stingy against the run. Oklahoma State is allowing 2.6 yards per rush and K-State is allowing 1.9 yards per rush. There might not be many first downs on Saturday if that trend holds. The Wildcats only attempted 13 passes without injured quarterback Skylar Thompson last week, which is coincidentally the same number of throws Sanders put up against Boise State.

3. Don’t expect Thompson back this week. K-State’s starting quarterback didn’t look far away from playing while watching the Wildcats defeat the Wolf Pack in street clothes over the weekend. But he was wearing a big brace on his right knee and is not expected to be ready to play against the Cowboys. Both he and injured defensive end Khalid Duke were not listed on the team’s depth chart this week. Upcoming games against Oklahoma (Oct. 2) or Iowa State (Oct. 16) seem like more likely targets for Thompson’s return.

4. Jaylen Warren could be Oklahoma State’s next great running back. The Cowboys have produced many stellar runners over the years, and Warren proved last week that he is capable of following in their footsteps. Warren rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries against Boise State. He was the focal point of their offense.

5. For K-State, a 3-0 start almost always translates into a bowl. The Wildcats are aiming higher than bowl eligibility at the moment, but it’s worth pointing out that they tend to reach the postseason when they win their first three games. K-State has started 3-0 six other times since 2005. It went on to finish 7-6, 7-6, 10-3, 11-2, 6-7 and 8-5 in those seasons for an average of eight victories.

