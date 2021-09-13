Kansas State’s Big 12 football opener at Oklahoma State not selected for traditional TV

Kansas State football fans will need more than a traditional TV package to watch the Wildcats when they play their first Big 12 game of the season at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State.

The game will only be available on ESPN+, which is an online streaming service that requires a paid subscription.

By now, K-State fans should be used to streaming games. ESPN+ carried the Wildcats’ 31-23 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday and will also show their upcoming game against Nevada. K-State also played nearly a dozen men’s basketball games on ESPN+ last season.

Streaming is becoming a much more common option for college football games. Even Notre Dame opened its home schedule by playing a game against Toledo exclusively on Peacock.

Still, it is rare for K-State to play a conference football game anywhere other than on a traditional TV network. The last time they played a Big 12 football game on ESPN+ was two years ago when it also opened conference play at Oklahoma State.

Both K-State and Oklahoma State are off to 2-0 starts. The Wildcats have defeated Stanford and Southern Illinois. The Cowboys have beaten Missouri State and Tulsa.

The Big 12 announced a full slate of games for Sept. 25, which also includes a nonconference game between Kansas and Duke. The Jayhawks will play the Blue Devils on the road at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Big 12 football schedule for Sept. 25

Texas Tech at Texas - 11 a.m. on ABC

SMU at TCU - 11 a.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Baylor - 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Kansas at Duke - 3 p.m. on ACC Network

K-State at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m. on ESPN+

West Virginia at Oklahoma - 6:30 p.m. on ABC