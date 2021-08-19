Observations, injury updates and more from Kansas State Wildcats football practice

The Kansas State football team allowed media to watch portions of its most recent practice on Thursday.

Here are the most notable observations from the workout:

Keep an eye on this freshman

Earlier this week, K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson was asked to name a few young football players who were impressing him in preseason camp.

It didn’t take him long to mention freshman running back D.J. Giddens.

“He’s done a tremendous job,” Thompson said. “He is a really good football player.”

K-State coaches seem to agree. On Thursday, Giddens was one of the first running backs to touch the ball during practice and was continually used in a rotation along with Deuce Vaughn, Joe Ervin and Jacardia Wright.

Giddens is a 6-foot-1 and 207-pounder from nearby Junction City. He arrived in Manhattan with little recruiting fanfare, but he has impressed during his brief time on campus.

Chris Klieman traditionally likes to share backfield carries between as many as four running backs, and it appears that Giddens is in line to receive some of that work immediately this season.

First off the bus

The Wildcats have many more physical specimens on their roster than they did last season.

In other words, they now have several players capable of intimidating an opposing fan as the first Wildcat off the bus at a road game.

Some candidates were obvious towering over their teammates at practice:

Julius Brents (6-4, 204-pound defensive back).

Daniel Imatorbhebhe (6-4, 240-pound tight end).

Will Howard (6-4, 235-pound quarterback).

Jacardia Wright (6-0, 220-pound running back).

Reggie Stubblefield (6-0, 195-pound defensive back).

Josh Rivas (6-6, 317-pound offensive lineman).

K-State recruited Brents and Imatorbhebe knowing they were physical freaks, so their inclusion on that list shouldn’t come as a surprise. But Howard has added some serious size to his frame since last season. And Stubblefield has the muscle definition of a body builder.

Good news on the injury front

Two prominent K-State football players who were noticeably absent from practice at the beginning of preseason camp were full participants on Thursday.

Chabastin Taylor, a senior receiver who led his position in catches and yards last season, moved quickly across the field and caught several passes from K-State quarterbacks in individual work.

Media was escorted out of practice before the Wildcats moved into a full-speed scrimmage, so it’s possible he may need a little more time before he is ready to beat a defender deep in a real game. Nonetheless, this was an encouraging step for Taylor. Chris Klieman has said K-State intends to bring him along slowly as he returns to action after suffering a torn ACL in the final game of last season.

Brents, a defensive back transfer from Iowa, also looked healthy on the other side of the ball. Klieman previously said Brents missed action with a “soft tissue” injury. But that ailment may be behind him. He looked at full strength on Thursday.

Bad news on the injury front

A few players who fans are expecting to contribute this season were not present at this practice.

Tight end Konner Fox and offensive linemen Taylor Poitier and Talor Warner were nowhere to be found. Klieman has not said anything about their status.

Two more players were in attendance but didn’t participate. Junior defensive tackle Jaylen Pickle observed his teammates practicing up close in street clothes. So did freshman fullback Ben Sinnott, who was wearing a brace on his right arm.

Senior defensive tackle Robert Hentz was in pads, but spent the open portion of practice exercising by himself on the sidelines.

Transfer working at multiple defensive positions

The last time we saw Reggie Stubblefield at practice, the Prairie View A&M transfer was playing exclusively at cornerback with K-State’s second-string defense.

It now appears that the Wildcats have bigger plans for him. Stubblefield saw time at both corner and nickelback on Thursday. Though he is not a projected starter at either position, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has said he is playing well enough to see action immediately at both spots.

K-State coaches recruited Stubblefield to fill a hybrid role on defense, and he seems up for the task.