Why Kansas State may play two QBs this season, even if Skylar Thompson stays healthy

Skylar Thompson is back.

So is Will Howard.

That rare combination of experienced passers could lead to some interesting quarterback possibilities for the Kansas State football team this season.

Thompson’s decision to return to K-State for an unprecedented sixth season with the Wildcats put to rest any questions about which player would serve as the team’s starting quarterback this year. But it also created myriad questions about how often Chris Klieman and his staff might try to use Howard in a complementary role, even if Thompson stays healthy.

Could Thompson handle every single snap like a young Brett Favre? Has Howard earned the right to see action in most games, regardless of how well Thompson happens to be playing that day? Could coaches create a wildcat-type package for Howard that utilizes his strengths and keeps Thompson fresh? Are other ideas in the works?

For now, every option seems to be on the table.

“We have the utmost confidence to play Will at any time,” Klieman said last week. “Whether that’s Skylar is nicked up or a situation dictates that. It’s one of those things that if Will can help us, we’re going to play him the whole dang year. If we feel that Skylar is playing at such a high level that (Howard) could play four games (and redshirt) and still get that year back, that’s something that we have to continue to evaluate as a staff.”

The thought of K-State using multiple quarterbacks this season gained traction when Klieman proclaimed at Big 12 media days last month that the Wildcats were blessed with “two starting quarterbacks.”

Thompson will obviously remain the QB1 for as long as he is healthy. Few things are more valuable than experienced quarterbacks in college football, and Thompson is one of the country’s most seasoned passers. He has been starting games for the Wildcats since 2017. And he owns a 10-6 record as a starter under Klieman, including a pair of upsets against Oklahoma.

K-State coaches have also raved about Thompson’s play in preseason practice, saying he has made several “special plays.”

But Howard also knows what it’s like to be a starting quarterback in the Big 12, as he took over for Thompson for the final seven games of 2020 after Thompson suffered a season-ending injury. Howard only went 2-5 as a starter and threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (eight), but he had some nice moments and followed them up with a strong spring.

Now that he’s a sophomore, many have called him the most improved player on the entire team.

Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham has said it would be foolish to not utilize that kind of player in some capacity.

“If we are out in the regular field and it’s a third-and-2 and we all of the sudden want that extra ball carrier being a quarterback, I think I will feel comfortable putting Will in,” Messingham said during spring practice, “so that Skylar doesn’t have to take some of those hits.”

Howard rushed for 364 yards last season, including long gains of 69 and 80 yards in two different games.

Though Thompson is the more gifted runner in red-zone situations, Howard is the better big-play threat. And he has a good enough arm to keep defenses honest, even if they are expecting him to run.

K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein is torn on the idea of sharing snaps. As a former QB, that makes sense. But even he seems open to the idea.

“I’m here and there with it,” Klein said. “We’re going to put the best guy out there, and if there’s a skill set or a niche to make it blend together, then great. I know both those guys are competitors. We’ll do anything that the team needs to be successful. Whoever is going to provide us the best opportunity in that situation, he’ll be out there.”