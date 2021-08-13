What K-State’s Michael Bishop has to say about his College Football Hall of Fame snub

Michael Bishop, who was inducted into the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2015, is hoping to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2022. The Wichita Eagle

When Michael Bishop surveys the recent quarterbacks inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, he can’t help but wonder why he isn’t one of their peers.

Arguably the best quarterback to ever play at Kansas State, Bishop was a star for the Wildcats for the 1997 and 1998 seasons and is widely credited for helping legendary head coach Bill Snyder turn K-State into a national power.

But years now, the Heisman Trophy runner-up has had to swallow the disappointment of missing the cut. Some may even call it a snub.

Bishop is on the ballot once again, this time up for the 2022 class, and the 45-year-old Texas native hopes this time will be different when the results are announced by the National Football Foundation early next year.

“You look at it all and take everything into consideration and to me, it’s a no-brainer,” Bishop told The Eagle while back in Wichita this summer. “But I don’t make the decision. It’s a great honor just to be on the ballot. All I can do is sit back and wait and hopefully my name is called.”

Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop slips through the Nebraska defensive line and heads for a first down during their Saturday Nov. 14, 1998 game in Manhattan, Kan. File photo

Do the numbers say Michael Bishop belongs in the Hall of Fame?

The numbers seem to support Bishop’s case for inclusion when compared against his contemporaries from the 1990s like UCLA’s Cade McNown (1995-98) and Arizona State’s Jake Plummer (1993-96), both of whom have been inducted into the Hall of Fame the last two times Bishop has been included on the ballot.

If judging by their best seasons, Bishop’s 1998 season — 299.3 yards and 3.1 touchdowns per game — is on pair, if not favorable compared to McNown’s 1998 season (304.3 yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game) and Plummer’s 1996 season (239.8 yards and 2.4 touchdowns per game).

A look at the statistics for Michael Bishop compared to his peers. Taylor Eldridge The Wichita Eagle

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Other factors are similar as well, like how McNown (third in 1998) and Plummer (third in 1996) were also Heisman finalists but not winners like Bishop (second in 1998). Team success is almost identical, as all three led top-10 teams with Bishop leading K-State to a win away in the Big 12 championship game from playing for the 1998 national title, while McNown led UCLA to a 10-2 record in 1998 and Plummer captained Arizona State to an 11-1 season in 1996.

In Bishop’s two seasons, he led K-State to a 22-3 record and the program’s first No. 1 national ranking and in the process was named a consensus first-team All-American pick, won the Davey O’Brien Award and set 14 conference and 34 school records.

Some have speculated that being a junior-college transfer and not a four-year player has hurt Bishop’s chances. Instead of being the starting quarterback on a losing Division I team like McNown and Plummer both were in their sophomore seasons, Bishop was the starting quarterback for back-to-back undefeated teams at Blinn College that won two straight NJCAA national championships.

While Bishop didn’t quite produce the same amount of total yards per game during his two-year run at K-State (248.4) as McNown’s final two years (283.1) at UCLA, he did have the advantage over Plummer’s last two seasons (218.2) at Arizona State and Bishop (59) had more total touchdowns than McNown (56) and Plummer (44) both did during the two-year spans.

If both McNown and Plummer are benchmarks for Hall of Fame inclusion for 1990s quarterbacks, Bishop believes he is worthy of joining them in the Hall of Fame located in Atlanta.

Why this year might be different for Bishop

In talking with Bishop, who is now more than two decades removed from his playing career at K-State, he talks more about wanting the honor to recognize his former teammates than he does for wanting it for himself.

From the skill position players who caught his passes to the offensive lineman, tight ends and fullbacks who blocked for him to the backup quarterbacks to even the defensive players who made him better during practice, Bishop feels like his induction would double as recognition for what the 1997 and 1998 Kansas State football teams accomplished.

“I feel like a lot of the credit should go to my teammates, the coaching staff, everybody who helped me get the stats to even be considered for this,” Bishop said. “When I get in, the first thanks will be to the man up above because nothing would be what it is without God. And then to my teammates who fought for me every week and worked with me during the long summers, the hard workouts that made me want to become a better player. It would be a great honor for me, but I’ll always carry my teammates on my back for any award I ever get.”

A difference this time around is that his former coach and Hall of Famer himself, Bill Snyder, publicly endorsed Bishop in a tweet — “Hopefully he will receive enough votes,” Snyder wrote. “Very deserving.” — sent last January, well before the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers sent in their ballots this June.

“Maybe that’s the boost I needed,” Bishop said with a laugh.

Another difference this time around for Bishop?

He’s a first-year high school head football coach in Houston, Texas at Legacy School of Sport Sciences, the same school where former Wichita State basketball player P.J. Couisnard coaches boys basketball.

In the Hall of Fame guidelines, it states that a candidate’s “post-football record as a citizen is also weighed” and they must have proven to be “carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community.”

Those ideals are exactly why Bishop wanted to be a high school coach.

“My high school kids are so funny and they’re young and they’re learning,” Bishop said. “But the biggest thing I try to tell those kids is to use football as your vehicle to go to places you never thought you would go in life. Football can bless you beyond your imagination. I have kids who have never been outside of Texas before. This upcoming season we’re going to different states and of course we want to win, but the most important thing to me is to show them that there’s more to life than just football out there.”

Bishop still proudly wears K-State gear at his practices at the school in a suburb of Houston, less than a 30-minute drive from where Bishop grew up in Willis, Texas and molded his skills to become one of the nation’s first dual-threat quarterbacks.

He still gets compliments about his playing career and he always enjoys reminiscing about those days in Manhattan. He hopes he can add one more joyous moment to his K-State career, much like Darren Sproles enjoyed when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2021.

“I’ve always loved my time at K-State and with K-State fans,” Bishop said. “I love the way they travel and support and cheer on the team. If I get in, they’re going to be on my back too. We all shared so many great moments and a few sad moments, but a lot of great ones and now if I get into this College Football Hall of Fame, we can all say we made it.”