Is Big 12 realignment hurting the Kansas State Wildcats with football recruits?

As long as uncertainty continues to cloud the Big 12’s future without Oklahoma and Texas, football coaches across the conference will face more questions than usual when they hit the recruiting trail.

Recruits like to know what league they will be playing in before they sign scholarship papers with a college, after all.

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman has tried his best to calm any concerns that a recruiting target, or anyone else, might have about the long-term viability of the Wildcats and their conference.

“I really am comfortable with where we are at,” Klieman said last week during a radio interview with Soren Petro on WHB (810 AM). “We are going to continue to play Power 5 football at a high level. I think our brand is really good. Our facilities are phenomenal. We have great leadership in president (Richard) Myers and (athletics director) Gene Taylor. I am excited to see what happens next.”

That message was well received by some recruits and met with skepticism by others.

It’s too early to definitively know what kind of an impact Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC will have on K-State football recruiting, but there is at least one example of it already hurting the Wildcats.

Look no further than Charles Nimrod, a three-star receiver from Bentonville, Arkansas.

The 6-foot-3 and 180-pounder appeared on the verge of committing to K-State after he made an official visit to campus. He has a unique connection to K-State. His grandfather, Michael Creed, played receiver for the Wildcats for three seasons from 1969-71 and caught passes from former quarterback Lynn Dickey.

Creed even accompanied Nimrod to Manhattan for his visit and posed for pictures in a vintage Wildcats jersey. Many in the recruiting industry labeled K-State as the front-runner for his services and suggested Nimrod planned to choose the Wildcats over the weekend with an announcement coming on his birthday of July 30.

But an announcement never came. Instead, he announced new scholarship offers from Michigan, Purdue and Tennessee.

Now, it seems like the Volunteers may be at the top of his list.

“It’s Tennessee. It’s a dream come true and they are in the SEC,” Nimrod told Volquest.com after picking up his offer.

Perhaps his decision to consider more schools was a simple coincidence of timing, but it’s also fair to wonder if the idea of playing for K-State lost some of its luster when the Big 12 lost its two most prestigious members to the conference located in Nimrod’s backyard.

For the record, Nimrod told Volquest.com he is still considering K-State, along with a few other schools.

“I’ll make a decision before my season starts,” Nimrod told the website. “From the schools that I have visited, Utah State, Indiana and Kansas State, it’s my decision and I could go to any of them and be comfortable.”

K-State also recently learned that it was going to miss out on Hays linebacker Jaren Kanak. The top-rated recruit in the Sunflower State, according to 247sports, announced on Friday that he will play for Clemson.

The Wildcats appeared to make up serious ground with Kanak over the past month and even got him on campus for a pair of unofficial visits. But it wasn’t enough. Kanak surprised many by committing now instead of waiting until the fall.

Once again, Big 12 realignment might not have been a major factor. But it couldn’t have helped.

K-State hasn’t landed any new recruits since July 2, before anyone suspected Big 12 realignment was on the horizon. But the Wildcats haven’t lost any of the nine pledges they previously picked up in the 2022 recruiting cycle, either.

One bit of good K-State recruiting news: Park Hill South receiver Mudia Reuben recently listed the Wildcats in his top five, along with Arkansas State, Kansas, Stanford and Vanderbilt.

He is likely to wait until the fall to make a decision on his college football future. That will give K-State coaches some time to answer all the questions he may have about conference realignment.