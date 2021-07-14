SportsBeat KC: Virus can’t be ignored as Big 12, Kansas State kick off media days

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) AP

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he would have loved nothing better than to end the COVID-19 pandemic conversation and speak only about the upcoming football season. But the latest spike in numbers doesn’t allow for that. So football and virus precautions were the primary topics on Day 1 of the two-day Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday.

You’ll hear from Bowlsby on today’s episode of our daily podcast, SportsBeat KC, and also from Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett and Wildcats football coach Chris Klieman. K-State looks to upgrade its receiving corps and improve its defense from last year’s 4-6 team that scored one of the season’s crazy’s outcomes when it defeated Oklahoma by tallying the game’s final 24 points.

New KU football coach Lance Leipold is scheduled to meet with media here in the Dallas area on Thursday, Day 2 of the Big 12’s annual Media Days.

