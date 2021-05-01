These former Kansas State football players find NFL homes as undrafted free agents

Only one former Kansas State football player was selected in the NFL Draft on Saturday, but several other players with ties to the Wildcats found professional homes after the event came to an end as free agents.

Shortly after defensive end Wyatt Hubert was drafted in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Bengals a few of his teammates signed contracts with teams as undrafted players.

Briley Moore, a fomer K-State tight end who was viewed as a potential late-round selection, inked a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Not getting drafted might come as a disappointment to many players, but Moore entered the draft with a healthy attitude. He said earlier in the week he would be happy as long as a team offered him a contract as an undrafted players. And that is exactly what happened.

Moore is a compelling NFL player. Before he transferred to K-State last season, he was an all-conference tight end at Northern Iowa. Then he proved himself in the Big 12 by catching 22 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns last season. Best of all, he showed scouts he could block in a pro-style offense.

That’s something he rarely got to do before arriving in Manhattan.

Moore credits K-State coaches for turning him into a more complete player.

“This is a dream that started when I first started playing football in kindergarten. As far back as I can remember, this is what I wanted to do. This is what I’ve always dreamed of. Going through the past couple of months, it’s been a real eye-opening experience and it was a blessing to be able to go through it. I’m very excited.”

A.J. Parker, a former defensive back with the Wildcats, also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions on Saturday. He will compete for a roster spot with his new team after helping K-State at several positions over the past four seasons, including cornerback and nickel back.

Elijah Sullivan also inked a free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The former K-State linebacker started for many years with the Wildcats and will now try to earn a roster spot with one of the most storied franchises in the NFL.